Home > Entertainment > Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator's Sci-Fi Universe

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

MAYA: Seed Takes Root stole the spotlight at New York Comic Con 2025, drawing thousands to meet creator Anand Gandhi. With massive crowds, exclusive merch, and fans cosplaying as characters, MAYA capped its global tour before the record-breaking novel’s 2026 launch, narrated by Hugo Weaving.

The MAYA booth offered exclusive merchandise that proved irresistible to Comic Con attendees (PHOTO: Special Arrangement)
The MAYA booth offered exclusive merchandise that proved irresistible to Comic Con attendees (PHOTO: Special Arrangement)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 16, 2025 18:33:54 IST

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

MAYA: Seed Takes Root dominated New York Comic Con this weekend, with thousands of fans flooding the MAYA booth and waiting in long lines to meet with creator Anand Gandhi. The overwhelming response at NYCC marks the culmination of MAYA’s extraordinary pre-launch global tour, which has seen the science-fiction fantasy universe command major stages across two continents.

Anand Gandhi also spoke at a panel, moderated by Emmy-winning CNN anchor Omar Jimenez, drawing a houseful attendance as audiences were introduced to the expansive MAYA universe.

Throughout the convention, MAYA trailers played at every single panel at NYCC, ensuring that the new mythology reached most of the convention’s nearly 200,000 attendees. The visibility translated into unprecedented on-ground success, with the MAYA booth becoming one of the show floor’s major attractions.

The MAYA booth offered exclusive merchandise that proved irresistible to Comic Con attendees. Hundreds of new fans waited patiently in line to meet Gandhi and get their merchandise signed, while the booth became a gathering point for the growing MAYA community.

Most remarkably, some fans even arrived in cosplay as MAYA characters. Rakshasis and Manushyas were spotted moving around in the convention, signalling the kind of deep engagement typically reserved for established franchises.

NYCC represents the latest and largest event in a series of landmark successes for MAYA. In August, the project made its mark at Worldcon 2025 in Seattle, where Gandhi presented MAYA to the global science-fiction community at the world’s most important genre convention.

Simultaneously, MAYA served as the opening exhibition of The Independence Project at IFBE Mumbai, featuring breathtaking speculative architecture and concept art that invited audiences into the world of planet Neh for the first time.

Most recently, MAYA commanded attention at LA Comic Con, building momentum that exploded at NYCC. Created by Gandhi and award-winning game designer Zain Memon, MAYA presents a world where sentient trees act as a living internet.

MAYA’s on-ground success mirrors its record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, which became the highest-funded debut novel in crowdfunding history. Narrated by Hollywood icon Hugo Weaving, MAYA: Seed Takes Root will begin shipping in early 2026.

ALSO READ: Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Fake IDs With Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rakulpreet Singh Photos Trigger EC Investigation

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:33 PM IST
Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe
Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe
Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe
Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe
