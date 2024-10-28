Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

2024 marks the return of Tyler, the Creator, and excitement is in the air. Earlier this spring, just before headlining Coachella, Tyler stirred speculation by claiming he wouldn’t release new music this year.

2024 marks the return of Tyler, the Creator, and excitement is in the air. Earlier this spring, just before headlining Coachella, Tyler stirred speculation by claiming he wouldn’t release new music this year. Whether that was a clever ruse or a change of plans, one thing is clear: this fall promises a rich musical experience. Tyler has begun teasing his seventh album, Chromakopia, which is shaping up to be a high-concept project. So far, we’ve been introduced to the opening track “St. Chroma” and the single “Noid,” featuring a masked protagonist in a striking grayscale setting. Even the album’s vinyl and tour promotions contribute to the immersive storytelling. As we approach the album’s release on October 28, let’s delve into what we know about Chromakopia.

The Meaning Behind Chromakopia

What exactly does Chromakopia signify? Is it a state of being, a physical location, or perhaps something we should consult our doctors about? With Tyler, the answer is never straightforward. However, it’s evident that he draws on the concept of “chroma,” relating to color. Some fans speculate that “St. Chroma,” the title of the opening track, references Chroma the Great from Norton Juster’s classic children’s book, The Phantom Tollbooth. In this fantastical narrative, Chroma is an orchestra conductor whose music infuses the world with color. The music video for “St. Chroma” begins in a monochrome setting, erupting into vivid colors during a pivotal beat-drop, as Daniel Caesar sings, “Can you feel the light?” Coincidentally (or perhaps not), “chromatic” also refers to the twelve pitches foundational to Western music. Additionally, the color green features prominently in the album’s promotional visuals and vinyl teasers.

Who Is St. Chroma?

St. Chroma seems to represent Tyler himself or perhaps a character he embodies. The video for “St. Chroma” suggests that this masked figure, clad in a military jacket, is leading people into a shipping container that he subsequently detonates. Is he purely villainous, or is there more beneath the surface? The “Noid” video may offer additional clues. Here, St. Chroma appears again in black-and-white, wearing casual clothes yet still masked, confronted by fervent fans. He retreats to a secluded house, locking numerous deadbolts, yet remains haunted by an unsettling presence. The visuals suggest paranoia, as he sees figures in a mirror that don’t physically exist in the house. “Someone’s keeping watch / I feel them in my shadow,” he sings, reflecting his anxiety.

Does this fear drive Chroma to the violent act in the shipping container, or is it a response to his inner turmoil? The video for “Noid” leaves these questions unanswered, concluding with a colorful yet masked Chroma wandering an empty parking lot. The intrigue continues.

Collaborators and Cameos

Chromakopia features both familiar collaborators and intriguing new faces. R&B singer Daniel Caesar confirmed his role as the mysterious vocalist on “St. Chroma” via his Instagram Story, hinting at further contributions to the album. The credits for “Noid” also spotlight Thundercat on bass and Willow providing backing vocals. Notably, the “Noid” video stars Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri as an obsessive fan confronting Chroma with a gun—her perspective would be fascinating to explore!

Fans have observed that some of the masked individuals in the “St. Chroma” video bear resemblance to the album’s collaborators. The first man’s dreadlocks seem to echo Caesar’s style. Could Frank Ocean be among them? For now, the speculation remains alive.

Anticipating the Release

The wait for answers is nearly over. Tyler is set to break convention with Chromakopia, releasing the album on Monday, October 28, rather than the customary Friday. Uniquely, it will drop at 6 a.m. ET, not midnight. Fans may catch a glimpse of what’s to come the night before, as Tyler hosts an album debut event in Los Angeles. Until then, the anticipation builds, and we’re left seeing green.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Manifest Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s First Touchdown Of The Season?