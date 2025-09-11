LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Movie Review: Raghav Khanna's Inspirational Documentary Strikes A Chord

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Movie Review: Raghav Khanna’s Inspirational Documentary Strikes A Chord

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story follows the inspiring journey of India’s U-19 World Cup hero. Director Raghav Khanna blends archival cricket footage and intimate interviews to portray Chand’s triumphs, struggles, and resilience as he continues his cricket dream in the USA

A moving documentary on Unmukt Chand’s rise, struggles, and pursuit of cricket dreams beyond India (PC: Special Arrangement)
A moving documentary on Unmukt Chand’s rise, struggles, and pursuit of cricket dreams beyond India (PC: Special Arrangement)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 11, 2025 14:07:44 IST

Director: Raghav Khanna
Cast: Unmult Chand, Simran Khosla, Om Prakash
Producer: Dipti Agrawal, Jaishree Khanna, Tushar Apshankar, Raghav Khanna
Genre: Documentary
Run Time: 1hr 29 mins
Where to watch: Theatres
Release Date: 12 Sep 2025
Rating: 4 stars

Plot 

Unmukt Chand’s journey is a mix of glory and struggle. Born in Delhi in 1993, he rose to fame as captain of the India U-19 team that won the 2012 World Cup in Australia. His match-winning century in the final against the hosts made him a household name and raised hopes of a bright future in Indian cricket. Seen as the “next Virat Kohli,” Chand played domestic cricket for Delhi and later Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

However, despite his talent, he struggled to secure a permanent place in the senior Indian team. The pressure of expectations and inconsistent performances led to setbacks. In 2021, at just 28, he retired from Indian cricket, surprising many. Seeking new opportunities, he moved to the USA, where he continues to play in local leagues and Major League Cricket, symbolizing resilience and determination to keep his cricket dreams alive.

Technical aspects 

Khanna uses a mix of archival cricket footage, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and family interviews to present Unmukt’s story in a heartfelt manner. The inclusion of his parents and close relatives narrating his early struggles and victories adds a personal layer that makes the narrative more relatable. Khanna avoids unnecessary dramatization and instead relies on authentic visuals and emotional storytelling to hold attention. The editing is crisp, ensuring smooth transitions between match highlights, personal anecdotes, and reflective moments. However, there are several moments of nostalgia that are unforgettable. 

In conclusion, Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is more than just a cricket documentary—it is a touching account of perseverance, ambition, and the human spirit. Through Raghav Khanna’s sensitive direction, the film captures both the highs of Unmukt’s record-breaking achievements and the challenges he faced off the field.

Also Read: Box Office Collection: Baaghi 4 Vs The Conjuring Vs The Bengal files, Here’s How The Movies Performed

