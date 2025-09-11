Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Movie Review: Raghav Khanna’s Inspirational Documentary Strikes A Chord

Director: Raghav Khanna

Cast: Unmult Chand, Simran Khosla, Om Prakash

Producer: Dipti Agrawal, Jaishree Khanna, Tushar Apshankar, Raghav Khanna

Genre: Documentary

Run Time: 1hr 29 mins

Where to watch: Theatres

Release Date: 12 Sep 2025

Rating: 4 stars

Plot

Unmukt Chand’s journey is a mix of glory and struggle. Born in Delhi in 1993, he rose to fame as captain of the India U-19 team that won the 2012 World Cup in Australia. His match-winning century in the final against the hosts made him a household name and raised hopes of a bright future in Indian cricket. Seen as the “next Virat Kohli,” Chand played domestic cricket for Delhi and later Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

However, despite his talent, he struggled to secure a permanent place in the senior Indian team. The pressure of expectations and inconsistent performances led to setbacks. In 2021, at just 28, he retired from Indian cricket, surprising many. Seeking new opportunities, he moved to the USA, where he continues to play in local leagues and Major League Cricket, symbolizing resilience and determination to keep his cricket dreams alive.

Technical aspects

Khanna uses a mix of archival cricket footage, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and family interviews to present Unmukt’s story in a heartfelt manner. The inclusion of his parents and close relatives narrating his early struggles and victories adds a personal layer that makes the narrative more relatable. Khanna avoids unnecessary dramatization and instead relies on authentic visuals and emotional storytelling to hold attention. The editing is crisp, ensuring smooth transitions between match highlights, personal anecdotes, and reflective moments. However, there are several moments of nostalgia that are unforgettable.

In conclusion, Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is more than just a cricket documentary—it is a touching account of perseverance, ambition, and the human spirit. Through Raghav Khanna’s sensitive direction, the film captures both the highs of Unmukt’s record-breaking achievements and the challenges he faced off the field.

