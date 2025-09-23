Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg

Kamrup (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday paid his last respects to famous singer Zubeen Garg at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur.

The mortal remains of Zubeen were brought to the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village of Assam for the final rites. Fans gathered in huge numbers for the final darshan of the ace singer.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi village.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the site, closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer’s family members. Visuals show Garg’s mortal remains being carried away for the final tributes.

CM Sarma also offered a heartfelt tribute to the late singer. Earlier in the morning, Garg’s second post-mortem was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), following which his remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.”People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg’s body in Assam as well.

While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg,” CM Sarma told reporters.

Zubeen Garg was in Singapore to participate in the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were flown to Delhi before being transported to Assam for the final rites. (ANI)

