‘Unlawful Usage’ Pakistan PPP Hits Out At Dhurandhar Over Benazir Bhutto Images Used In The Movie

The disagreement started with Sumeta Afzal Syed, who is the spokesperson for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a member of the Sindh Task Force, openly criticizing the film and charging it with ‘illegally’ incorporating pictures of Benazir Bhutto.

She accused the movie of trying to portray the PPP as allied with the terrorists and, thus, called it a disgraceful misrepresentation of a former prime minister and a ‘globally respected democratic leader’ and a smearing of her reputation. The film has already been subjected to criticism from various angles. Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna among the stars is centered on espionage and is a depiction of the actual event of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Apart from this new allegation, the film’s controversies have already been the subject of politicized debates, primarily the legal disputes of the relatives of the real life characters claiming that their stories were depicted in the film without consent. These critics say that the portrayal of Pakistan’s internal conflicts and history is so exaggerated that it might offend and misrepresent.

The newly released Indian film #Dhurandar has unlawfully used images of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and disgracefully attempted to portray the PPP as sympathetic to terrorists.

As the situation between the two countries gets more and more heated, the PPP has called on the majority of the public to notice this and the advocates of the condemnation of the movie as a defamatory representation of Bhutto’s legacy are calling for the condemnation to be loud and clear. On the other hand, there are supporters of the movie and some of its supporters in India who think that Dhurandhar is a fiction work based loosely on real incidents. The film’s reception, both in India and in the neighboring country, might depend on how the filmmakers deal with these grave accusations as the argument over the film escalates.

