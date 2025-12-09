LIVE TV
'Unlawful Usage' Pakistan PPP Hits Out At Dhurandhar Over Benazir Bhutto Images Used In The Movie

A leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party has strongly criticized Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, claiming that the movie has illegally appropriated the pictures of the ex Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and is trying to tarnish her reputation. The debate has brought a political aspect that spans across the borders to the growing list of hurdles faced by the espionage thriller.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 9, 2025 11:43:17 IST

The disagreement started with Sumeta Afzal Syed, who is the spokesperson for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and a member of the Sindh Task Force, openly criticizing the film and charging it with ‘illegally’ incorporating pictures of Benazir Bhutto.

What Did Sumeta Afzal Syed Post On X?

She accused the movie of trying to portray the PPP as allied with the terrorists and, thus, called it a disgraceful misrepresentation of a former prime minister and a ‘globally respected democratic leader’ and a smearing of her reputation. The film has already been subjected to criticism from various angles. Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna among the stars is centered on espionage and is a depiction of the actual event of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Apart from this new allegation, the film’s controversies have already been the subject of politicized debates, primarily the legal disputes of the relatives of the real life characters claiming that their stories were depicted in the film without consent. These critics say that the portrayal of Pakistan’s internal conflicts and history is so exaggerated that it might offend and misrepresent.



Dhurandhar Movie

As the situation between the two countries gets more and more heated, the PPP has called on the majority of the public to notice this and the advocates of the condemnation of the movie as a defamatory representation of Bhutto’s legacy are calling for the condemnation to be loud and clear. On the other hand, there are supporters of the movie and some of its supporters in India who think that Dhurandhar is a fiction work based loosely on real incidents. The film’s reception, both in India and in the neighboring country, might depend on how the filmmakers deal with these grave accusations as the argument over the film escalates.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 11:43 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

