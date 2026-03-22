LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba CoinDCX Founders Bihar Day Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues its box office run with a strong showing, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark within just three days of release.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 22, 2026 11:43:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues its box office run with a strong showing, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark within just three days of release. 

Despite benefiting from the festive boost during Eid, the film’s momentum has been partially impacted by the massive wave of Dhurandhar 2 box office collection. While the film has managed to hold steady amid tough competition, trade experts are closely watching how it performs in the coming days against the dominating presence of its rival. 

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 9.15 crore net in India on Saturday from 3,340 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 36%. Sreelela’s movie witnessed a marginal growth of 1.7% compared to Friday’s Rs 9 crore collection. 

You Might Be Interested In

However, Pawan Kalyan’s movie saw a sharp dip from Thursday’s opening day haul of Rs 34.75 crore. With this film’s three-day domestic total stands at Rs 52.90 crore net, successfully crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone. 

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film features Pawan Kalyan, Sreelela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban in lead roles and is an adaptation of Vijay and Atlee’s 2016 film Theri. 

The film marks Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan’s second collaboration after their 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh, which itself was a remake of the 2010 hit Dabangg. 

Ustaad Bhagat Singh had benefit shows from the early hours of March 19, with premiere tickets priced at Rs 500.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pawan kalyaansreelelaustaad bhagat singh box office collectionUstaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 3Ustaad Bhagat Singh movieUstaad Bhagat Singh movie box office collection

RELATED News

The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night

Mamta Kulkarni Back To Glam Life? Ex-Maha Mandleshwar Stuns In Western Outfit With Friends As Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan Follows Annual Ritual On Eid, Greets Fans With Salim Khan Post Hospital Discharge, Internet Says ‘Good To See Him Back…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babulal To Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest TWIST: Why Is Rakesh Bedi Winning Massive Applause And Stealing The Spotlight?

Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

LATEST NEWS

Who Are Neeraj Khandelwal And Sumit Gupta? CoinDCX Founders Face FIR Amid Impersonation Conspiracy Claims

IPL 2026: CSK’s ₹14.2 Crore Batter Wins MS Dhoni’s Trust With Explosive Nets Session — WATCH

Who Was T Princy Alias Shreshtha? 23-Year-Old Hyderabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Parents Object To Adopting A Pet Cat

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives India After Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Global Supply; Govt Waives Charges Till March 31

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH

Horoscope Today, 22 March 2026: Expert Astrological Predictions for Love, Money, Career & Health for All Zodiac Signs | Daily Astrology Update

Bihar Diwas 2026: Why This Day Is Celebrated Across The State, Its Significance And Formation – Everything You Need To Know

IPL 2026: Captain Ishan Kishan Gets ‘Fiery’ Send-Off From SRH Teammate in Practice Match — WATCH

Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

QUICK LINKS