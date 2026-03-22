Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues its box office run with a strong showing, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark within just three days of release.

Despite benefiting from the festive boost during Eid, the film’s momentum has been partially impacted by the massive wave of Dhurandhar 2 box office collection. While the film has managed to hold steady amid tough competition, trade experts are closely watching how it performs in the coming days against the dominating presence of its rival.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned Rs 9.15 crore net in India on Saturday from 3,340 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 36%. Sreelela’s movie witnessed a marginal growth of 1.7% compared to Friday’s Rs 9 crore collection.

However, Pawan Kalyan’s movie saw a sharp dip from Thursday’s opening day haul of Rs 34.75 crore. With this film’s three-day domestic total stands at Rs 52.90 crore net, successfully crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film features Pawan Kalyan, Sreelela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban in lead roles and is an adaptation of Vijay and Atlee’s 2016 film Theri.

The film marks Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan’s second collaboration after their 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh, which itself was a remake of the 2010 hit Dabangg.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh had benefit shows from the early hours of March 19, with premiere tickets priced at Rs 500.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2