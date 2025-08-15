LIVE TV
Varun Badola On Saiyaara: 'It Would've Flopped With Shah Rukh Khan', Here's Why

Varun Badola shares why Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, worked better without Shah Rukh Khan. He says the film’s charm was in its simplicity, fresh performances, and emotional depth not big star power.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 15, 2025 10:49:00 IST

 

Actor Varun Badola who played the role of Ahaan Pandey’s father in the film Saiyaara shared his thoughts on something that was shocking for the viewers, when talking about Saiyaara.

SRK Would’ve Ruined It”, Varun Badola Gets Real About Saiyaara

 A beautiful film by Mohit Suri with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He said , “Put Shah Rukh Khan in Saiyaara, it would’ve flopped.”

While many might think he meant to demean SRK, Badola’s point was actually pretty simple. Saiyaara worked because of the rawness and love story of 2 young people with whom today’s generation could connect to. It wasn’t meant to be a star-driven film. Throwing in a massive superstar like Shah Rukh could’ve completely changed the tone and made it feel overdone.

He also added that not every actor is built for every kind of film. Ahaan Panday nailed Saiyaara, sure but Badola doesn’t think he could carry something like Jawan, a film that needs major screen presence and energy. And honestly, that’s fair. Every actor has their space and SRK has surely built one over the decades he’s spent in the industry.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara Shines Without Big Names, Varun Badola Credits Story Over Star Power

What he’s really saying is that star power isn’t always the magic trick to make the film run. Good direction, honest performances, and a story that clicks with people that’s what made Saiyaara work.

It’s refreshing to hear someone from the industry say it out loud. Not everything needs a big name to succeed, and sometimes, having one can actually backfire if the film’s soul doesn’t match the star’s persona.

 Saiyaara didn’t need SRK. It needed exactly what it had and it delivered. It was simple, yet it had depth. It was something the audience loved. The bollywood romcom that was long due. 

