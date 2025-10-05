Varun Dhawan’s ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Struggles At North America Box Office, Makes Only USD 173,000 In 3 Days

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor star in a romantic comedy ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ reports have come in of a disappointing response in the North American region. Considered to have been launched with all fanfare, the film managed to bag a mere USD 173,000 in the three-day operating weekend of the film, which has, hence, fallen significantly short of expectations for any big Bollywood release in this crucial international territory.

This weak opening is but an omen of a troubled box office journey for the film outside India, as it underscores the difficulties that even big stars face in pulling in world audiences without strong buzz ringing in their ears everywhere. The opening number further contends with its competition in other international releases and perhaps indicates some of the weight of the mixed responses it has received across the globe.

Overseas Box Office Performance

The North American box office-turning amount from the three-day cumulation from the United States and Canada was very modest at USD 173,000. This was the lowest ever for a Dharma Productions film presented with a star Veneer Dhawan’s stature.

By all rumors, the opening day collection of the movie in North America was approximately USD 24,000, which rose to about USD 63,000 on day two (Friday) bringing in USD 86,000 on day three (Saturday), making up the final total for the weekend. This sluggish rise indicates little initial word of mouth, something that usually drove a movie-forward surge walk over a non-holiday weekend.

Varun Dhawan’s Global Pull

A quiet North American opening adds to the trend of Varun Dhawan’s movies making little noise on the international front lately. Not that his previous collaborations in the rom-com space have done so badly; compared to the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ‘Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has had failures in that plot since.

Just when that romantic comedy was trying to find its footing, it had to compete against the North American box office domination achieved by the Hindi dub release of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, thereby splitting its audience with that of Bollywood releases. Distributors will now heavily depend on the Indian box office market to bring home some sanity regarding the commercial fate of this film.

