Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 3 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows Growth, Collects Rs 7 Crore After Slow Start

Sunny Sanskari’s Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, saw a crucial change in the domestic box office collections on its third day as it was estimated to have minted a net collection of around ₹7 crore on that day. This particular Saturday works as a much-needed recovery for the film after a huge drop in earnings on the second day after its release.

The movie opened with terrific numbers on the very first day as it was released on a festive holiday with a collection of around ₹9.25 crore, then with a major drop came about ₹5.5 crore on the second day. Thus, the jump in figures for the following day seems very important for the film’s overall standing. The three-day total for the film now stands at an estimated ₹21.75 crore.

Weekend Box Office Dynamics

The heft growth on Day 3 means that the movie is finally drawing off weekend foot traffic to offset what it lost during the week. The romantic comedies certainly need some positive word of mouth to keep bringing in their business, and the increasing collections imply the movie, despite mixed reviews initially, is steadily finding its audiences-friends and lovers of romantic comedies-in multiplexes.

This being an improvement, serves as good news for the producers, as it will be important to maintain momentum on Sunday in order to achieve a solid first weekend gross amidst stiff competition.

Sustaining Collections Amidst Competition

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari faces an uphill battle against a highly awaited competing release that has taken up all the box office talking points. For Varun-Jahnvi’s film to really start working its way toward a profitable lifetime, it would need to maintain this upward trend right past the first Sunday. The film is said to have been helped by a name to reckon with in romantic comedies before it goes ahead and wows the families.

With a jump to ₹7 crore net on Day 3, there seems to be the possibility of stabilization, which augurs well for the film’s chances through the weeks to come. Its true tests, however, begin once the regular working weekdays resume, following the long holiday stretch.

