Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 2 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Film Earns Rs 13.29 Crore

The latest romantic-comedy flick featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened well at the box office on the occasion of October 2nd but saw a considerable drop in figures on Day 2, its first non-holiday Friday. The total collection for this Shashank Khaitan directorial so far stands at an estimated 4-5 crore net in India for initial two days.

This collection comes at a time when the film is quite pitched against a very competitive box office, and the Friday collection does not follow the opening day haul. Hence, the drop means though this festive boost is there for the film, very much now it is depending on positive word-of-mouth to aid it through the weekend numbers and against much competition. The days of Saturday and Sunday will be vital in deciding the overall domestic success.

Box Office Dynamics: Holiday-to-Weekday Shift

The most conducive movement would have seen a drop in footfalls from a national holiday release (Day 1) to a regular working Friday (Day 2). Day 2 collection is most likely grossly below that of Day 1 by early estimates, now totaling to crore within two days. This figure just proves to be a barrier-in the face of stiff competition-to the very survival of mid-sized Bollywood releases, bouncing back after being slightly hot to sell.

Day 2 occupancy in favor of the film averaged low across India, indicating that the potential of the genre may not have translated successfully into actual footfall for the movie after considerable excitement.

Clash Impact: Navigating Theatrical Competition

Into the mix of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s box-office journey comes the fact that it would be having a direct clash with another highly awaited release. Apart from the phenomenal response it has received pan-India and record-breaking performance, the competing movie has undoubtedly taken a huge chunk of potential audiences.

For a Varun-Janhvi starrer to come and turn the tide in its favour, it needs to use the growth factor that comes into play over a typically good Saturday and Sunday and show a remarkable upside. The weekend collections are going to be the true test of the film’s status among the family audiences that primarily target.

