Home > Entertainment > Kantara Chapter 1 Roars At Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Film Matches Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Hits Rs 106.85 Cr In 2 Days!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Pan-Indian Hit Earns ₹106.85 Cr in 2 Days (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 4, 2025 10:47:40 IST

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: This sudden burst of display power as through cinema from Rishab Shetty’s direction and performance vehicle, “Kantara Chapter 1”, creates a sensation in the box office, with unprecedented collection figures sending tremors of shaking through the industry. It is a prequel to the phenomenal 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which apparently collected a whopping sum in just its first two days of worldwide release. 

The amazing feat positions it directly against top-class Hindi actioners, especially when one draws a parallel to the two-day opening of a massive tentpole film, Hrithik Roshan’s War 2-direct, something few films accomplish so quickly that is not part of a franchise mythology. This signifies the essence of a celebration in the industry which says that, after all, good storytelling could be appreciated by the audience regardless of origin. The film grossed Rs 45 crore approximately on the second day, netting Rs 106.85 crore in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Record-Breaking Collections and Performance

The financial workings of “Kantara Chapter 1” are an example of great expectations developed on the goodwill and cultural impact of its predecessor. On Day 1, across all language versions, collections were estimated across the board with occupancy being an exceptional one, with special mention to relatively stronger markets in the South along with the Hindi-speaking territories.

Day 2 collections at the Box Office, onward, increased, aided by positive word-of-mouth and exploitation of the holiday weekend and were estimated to add on to the already high. Such a climb around this time is in contrast to the general post-opening-day downfall, indicating a sustained long-term potential. The domestic net collections for the movie are estimated to, therefore, be above, with overseas markets adding in the remaining, showing its sheer global dominance.

Kantara Chapter 1: Pan-Indian Box Office Dominance

The massive collections that Kannada cinema records speak of the growing clout of Kannada cinema. While the first two chapters of Kantara had the journey from sleeper hit to phenomenon, Chapter 1 was greeted with the kind of numbers normally reserved for the biggest shots in Bollywood or Tollywood and earned some respect on day one. It was a film rich in culture, truly transcending language barriers with its beautiful visual narration.

The promotional strategy and simultaneous opening were both bang-on; calling marketing was fervently aimed at the Pan Indian audience population, serving to not only augment” overall collection of the film. Should this momentum sustain, “Kantara Chapter 1” will soon become one of those few that will walk into the coffers and set the bar for mythological action dramas.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 10:23 AM IST
