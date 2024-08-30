Vicky Kaushal To Light Up IIFA Awards 2024 With Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar In Abu Dhabi

The heartthrob of millions, Vicky Kaushal, is all set to join forces with Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as hosts for the highly anticipated 24th edition of the IIFA Awards this September at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The heartthrob of millions, Vicky Kaushal, is all set to join forces with Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as hosts for the highly anticipated 24th edition of the IIFA Awards this September at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Fans around the world are in for a spectacular treat as Vicky Kaushal gears up to deliver a visually unforgettable experience, not just as a co-host but with a special performance featuring his electrifying ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance moves.

Sharing his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Vicky Kaushal remarked, “IIFA has been an important part in my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it’s pure magic. Returning to IIFA at the breathtaking Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – a place where entertainment knows no limits – is an experience I’ve eagerly anticipated. I’ll try this time too to ignite the stage with fresh energy and create unforgettable memories with the amazing IIFA family. The anticipation, the fans, and the celebration of cinema make it truly special. This year is set to be one for the history books!”

As excitement builds for this star-studded event, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ fever is all set to sweep Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, making the 24th IIFA Awards a truly memorable celebration of cinema.

