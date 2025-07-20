LIVE TV
Vicky Kaushal's Father, Sham Kaushal, Once Thought Of Jumping From The Third Floor Of The Hospital While Battling Cancer

Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, disclosed that he had considered suicide once while battling illness in 2003. With the help of his family, he overcomes his dejection after receiving a stomach cancer diagnosis and came out stronger.

Sham Kaushal Reveals Suicidal Thoughts During Cancer Battle

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 14:00:32 IST

In a public and emotional confession, longtime Bollywood action director and father of actor Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, has shared the terrifying experience of his fight with cancer, confessing to having thought about suicide at his worst moment. Breaking his silence on the experience for the first time, Kaushal revealed that when diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2003, he was filled with hopelessness.

He recounted, brazenly, a scene while being in the hospital, in which he was thinking of “jumping off the 3rd floor” of the hospital, as indicating the humongous psychological burden the diagnosis had laid upon him. His survival, as proof of his and his family members’ toughness, including then-adolescent sons Vicky and Sunny, is a story of triumph over unimaginable tribulations.

The Diagnosis and Despair: A Personal Revelation

Sham Kaushal’s struggle with cancer started off as a routine stomachache. But with a few sessions of tests, the worst possible news in the form of stomach cancer in 2003 sent him into a dark depression. His sons Vicky and Sunny were just in their early years then and had no idea of the seriousness of their father’s illness.

Kaushal’s admission that he had contemplated suicide from the third floor of a hospital is proof of how debilitating and choking an illness which may cause death can become. This stark honesty is a glimpse of the emotional suffering of cancer, even in the case of a body-hardened subject such as a stunt director. His capacity to expose this instant of vulnerability is to be remembered as a reminder to remember the psychological battleground the patient is required to navigate and the need for utter support beyond medicine.

Road to Recovery: Family Support and Resilience

Although there was initial despair, Sham Kaushal set out on a difficult recovery path. He was treated extensively in the sense of operation and then treatment. The greatest encouragement during his long fight was never-give-up by his family.

His wife Veena Kaushal supported him at the time of need and mentally motivated him besides caring for him. Young as they were, Vicky and Sunny were always a source of inspiration and encouraged their father to fight for life. Kaushal has frequently explained how this period completely changed his outlook towards life, and he understood the value of his family and his own health. Now entirely cured and fine for himself, Sham Kaushal’s is a living proof of human resilience to fight against even the most amazing odds with persistence, perseverance, and support from friends and family. 

Tags: Sham KaushalSham Kaushal hospital confessionVicky Kaushal father cancer story

Vicky Kaushal’s Father, Sham Kaushal, Once Thought Of Jumping From The Third Floor Of The Hospital While Battling Cancer

