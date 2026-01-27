Victoria Beckham Honoured In Paris Ceremony As Son Brooklyn’s Absence Reignites Family Feud Row

Victoria Beckham reached her highest point in the fashion industry after she received the Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award at a formal ceremony that took place at the French Ministry of Culture.

Minister Rachida Dati presented the award to Beckham because it recognizes her “profound privilege” and her multiple years of service to the field. The event had many famous people present, from Anna Wintour to François-Henri Pinault, but their presence created a mixed feeling about the occasion.

The family celebration lost its joyful atmosphere because Brooklyn, the oldest Beckham son, did not attend the event with David Beckham and their three children, Harper, Cruz, and Romeo.

Victoria Beckham Fashion Recognition

The National Order of Arts and Letters inducted Victoria Beckham, which proves her advancement from pop star status to becoming an essential designer in worldwide fashion.







Beckham received this French honor, which places her among an exclusive group of artists who have made important contributions to French cultural heritage. Through her acceptance speech, she demonstrated her deep admiration for French aesthetics, which she considered France’s ultimate artistic expression through fashion.

The award demonstrates how her brand evolved from a celebrity vanity project into a respected fashion house that earns admiration from both industry leaders and cultural authorities.

Brooklyn’s Absence

The Ministry of Culture concentrated on artistic value but drew public attention to the vacant space that Brooklyn Beckham should have occupied. His choice to miss the ceremony comes after he publicly disclosed that his family relationships with his relatives are no longer intact.

The eldest son has distanced himself from essential aspects of the “Brand Beckham” identity because physical separation from his family members shows he has grown apart from them.

Victoria publicly acknowledged David as her “original investor” and “everything,” yet the absence of their family member created an ongoing impact that ruined their planned evening of family togetherness and professional collaboration.

