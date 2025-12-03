Video: Was Shah Rukh Khan Mocked For His Vimal Ad At A High-Profile Delhi Wedding? Bride Asks Him To Say, ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari,’ King Khan’s Reaction Will Leave You Stunned

Shah Rukh Khan landed in a pretty familiar and, honestly, a bit awkward spot during a recent high-profile wedding gig in Delhi. A clip from the event is all over social media, where the bride suddenly asks him to say that super-famous “Bolo Zubaan Kesari” tag line from his Vimal ads.

Was SRK mocked at a high-profile Delhi wedding?

SRK, always quick on his feet, just laughed. He shot back with his usual playful charm, joking that once you’ve done an ad for “gutkha wale,” people never let you live it down.

> Calls himself Last star

> Calls himself Badshah and king of Bollywood

> Billionaire

> 3.5 Billion fans

> Calls himself World’s Biggest Star Still promots Gutaka, dance at weddings and gets humiliated on stage by young Generation #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/fFbvoGMkKw — ARES (@Wolf4Wolf4) December 3, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan’s witty comeback

Shah Rukh Khan told everyone that those endorsements are banned now, and yeah, you probably shouldn’t bring them up at weddings. Then, looking at the bride, he teased her with, “So, are you my fan or Vimal’s?”

The easygoing exchange brought back talk of the old controversy around those Vimal ads.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh, along with Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, got hit with legal notices accusing them of misleading folks by making it seem like the product had fancy ingredients like saffron. Critics said the ads were basically tricking young people.

Still, SRK’s cheeky comeback at the wedding has everyone online grinning, just another reminder of why he’s so good at handling the spotlight, even when things get a little uncomfortable.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Virat Kohli Dances, Celebrates Quinton de Kock Wicket With ‘Baba Ji Ka Thullu’ Gesture But Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar’