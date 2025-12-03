LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Video: Was Shah Rukh Khan Mocked For His Vimal Ad At A High-Profile Delhi Wedding? Bride Asks Him To Say, 'Bolo Zubaan Kesari,' King Khan's Reaction Will Leave You Stunned

A viral video from a Delhi wedding shows Shah Rukh Khan reacting hilariously when the bride asks him to say “Bolo Zubaan Kesari.” SRK jokes about his past Vimal ad, calls such endorsements “banned,” and playfully asks the bride if she’s his fan or Vimal’s, sparking huge social media buzz.

SRK, known for his quick wit, laughed it off and responded in his signature playful style (PHOTO: X)
SRK, known for his quick wit, laughed it off and responded in his signature playful style (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 3, 2025 20:20:32 IST

Shah Rukh Khan landed in a pretty familiar and, honestly, a bit awkward spot during a recent high-profile wedding gig in Delhi. A clip from the event is all over social media, where the bride suddenly asks him to say that super-famous “Bolo Zubaan Kesari” tag line from his Vimal ads.

Was SRK mocked at a high-profile Delhi wedding?

SRK, always quick on his feet, just laughed. He shot back with his usual playful charm, joking that once you’ve done an ad for “gutkha wale,” people never let you live it down.

Shah Rukh Khan’s witty comeback

Shah Rukh Khan told everyone that those endorsements are banned now, and yeah, you probably shouldn’t bring them up at weddings. Then, looking at the bride, he teased her with, “So, are you my fan or Vimal’s?”

The easygoing exchange brought back talk of the old controversy around those Vimal ads.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh, along with Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, got hit with legal notices accusing them of misleading folks by making it seem like the product had fancy ingredients like saffron. Critics said the ads were basically tricking young people.

Still, SRK’s cheeky comeback at the wedding has everyone online grinning, just another reminder of why he’s so good at handling the spotlight, even when things get a little uncomfortable.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 8:20 PM IST
