Home > Sports > Viral Video: Virat Kohli Dances, Celebrates Quinton de Kock's Wicket With 'Baba Ji Ka Thullu' Gesture But Fans Say, 'It Is For Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar'

Virat Kohli’s celebratory dance and ‘Baba Ji Ka Thullu’ gesture after Quinton de Kock’s wicket in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa went viral, sparking heated fan theories linking the move to Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar. The clip has ignited massive debate and social buzz online.

Virat Kohli dances on field (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 3, 2025 19:56:24 IST

During the 2nd ODI of the India South Africa in Raipur, a video of Virat Kohli has gone viral. Just after the dismissal of Quinton de Kock by India, Kohli erupted in a funny celebration which saw him dancing around the inner circle, and then he made sure to make a cheeky gesture of movement, the famous Baba Ji Ka Thullu.

The instant immediately went viral, launching a torrent of memes, responses, and split opinions amongst the fans.

Although most of the viewers interpreted it as a typical high energy celebration of Kohli, it was argued by others that the move was more than that. Some users remarked that the decision was apparently targeted at Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, which, again, brought up the old hostility and more recent team decisions.

Whatever the speculation, the impromptu celebratory act by Kohli injected extra drama into an already intense ODI fight, and reminded the audience once again why he is still one of the most expressive figures in the world of cricket.

Internet erupts with funny memes

Virat Kohli smashed his 53rd ODI and his second back-to-back against South Africa. India is currently playing its second ODI against the Bavuma-led team. 

After delivering a match-winning hundred in the series opener at Ranchi, Kohli carried his momentum forward, racing to a 90-ball century studded with seven boundaries and two towering sixes.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 7:54 PM IST
Who Was Prince Patel? 18-Year-Old Blogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph In Gujarat

