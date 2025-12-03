LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND VS SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 53rd ODI Century, Stadium Erupts With Chants, Internet Loses Calm

Virat Kohli lit up the IND vs SA 2nd ODI by smashing his 53rd ODI century, sending the stadium into a frenzy. His brilliant knock powered India’s innings and strengthened their grip on the series, with fans and teammates celebrating another milestone in Kohli’s legendary career.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 3, 2025 16:35:30 IST

 Virat Kohli smashed his 53rd ODI and his second back-to-back against South Africa. India is currently playing its second ODI against the Bavuma-led team. 

After delivering a match-winning hundred in the series opener at Ranchi, Kohli carried his momentum forward, racing to a 90-ball century studded with seven boundaries and two towering sixes.

Virat Kohli scores 53rd ODI Century

His brilliance was matched by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hammered his maiden ODI hundred in just his eighth match. Gaikwad’s superb knock ended at 105, and within the next over, Kohli brought up his own milestone as India made the most of ideal batting conditions after being put in first.

Back-to-back ODI centuries were almost routine for Kohli during his peak years from 2016 to 2018. This latest achievement marks the 11th time he has struck consecutive tons in 50-over cricket, the most by any player in the history of the format.

With this century, Kohli further stretched the records he surpassed in Ranchi, now standing four ODI tons clear of Sachin Tendulkar.

His tally of 84 international hundreds remains second only to Tendulkar’s 100, and he is a massive 26 centuries ahead of the next active player, Joe Root, who sits at 58.

How did the Internet react? 

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 4:22 PM IST
