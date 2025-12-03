IND VS SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 53rd ODI Century, Stadium Erupts With Chants, Internet Loses Calm

Virat Kohli smashed his 53rd ODI and his second back-to-back against South Africa. India is currently playing its second ODI against the Bavuma-led team.

After delivering a match-winning hundred in the series opener at Ranchi, Kohli carried his momentum forward, racing to a 90-ball century studded with seven boundaries and two towering sixes.

Virat Kohli scores 53rd ODI Century

His brilliance was matched by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hammered his maiden ODI hundred in just his eighth match. Gaikwad’s superb knock ended at 105, and within the next over, Kohli brought up his own milestone as India made the most of ideal batting conditions after being put in first.

Back-to-back ODI centuries were almost routine for Kohli during his peak years from 2016 to 2018. This latest achievement marks the 11th time he has struck consecutive tons in 50-over cricket, the most by any player in the history of the format.

With this century, Kohli further stretched the records he surpassed in Ranchi, now standing four ODI tons clear of Sachin Tendulkar.

His tally of 84 international hundreds remains second only to Tendulkar’s 100, and he is a massive 26 centuries ahead of the next active player, Joe Root, who sits at 58.

How did the Internet react?

Always Virat Kohli will be the Most happiest person when his teammates and youngsters are doing good 😍 He is happy for Rutu 🤝❤️#ViratKohli #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ZeOIGbbaxR — V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) December 3, 2025

