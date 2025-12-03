LIVE TV
Why Team India Is Without Shubman Gill In The 2nd ODI vs South Africa?

India is very confident when they are facing South Africa in the 2nd ODI as they already won the first match by 17 runs and that was due to a fantastic hundred by Virat Kohli and a solid 57 by Rohit Sharma. Excellent net session performances by Kohli and Rohit before Raipur indicate that the senior players are all set to push India’s challenge ahead.

Published: December 3, 2025 14:40:50 IST

India had some difficulties at the start of the second ODI against South Africa and when Rohit Sharma, after a rapid start, got in the way, it was the turn of Virat Kohli to soothe the innings. India had lost two wickets quickly and managed to get 66 runs for 2 at the end of the 10th over. They were attempting to build up and post a good score in Raipur even after the early assault by the South African bowlers.

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing In The 2nd ODI India vs South Africa?

During the first Test the series Shubman Gill injured his neck, he pushing him (0’s innings) to retire hurt. The batman suddenly experienced and stiffness in that part of the body, thus, he got three balls into his innings before he retired himself hurt. Consequently, he was already out of the second Test in Guwahati when the medical team and management decided not to risk his recovery under any circumstance and thus ruled him out. The severity and timing of the spasm led the selection committee to consider him unfit for any high impact matches. The same issues were faced again while selecting the squad for the ODI series. It was because Gill had not yet finished the full rehabilitation process and the team management had no certainty about his fitness, that the management put him off the ODIs as well. This decision demonstrates a very careful approach that gives priority to the long term health of the player over the immediate availability, especially considering India’s tight international schedule.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match

On the flip side, the management group of the team had already come up with a fresh composition and leadership for the ODIs KL Rahul was made captain instead of Gill and therefore the team was reshaped with the newer or second choice players prepared to get in case of necessity. Fans and analysts do express their regret about the nonappearance of mighty Gill but they are all in the same boat that it was a realistic decision and hence it was a shift in the cricket world between the concerns of player workload and injury management.

QUICK LINKS