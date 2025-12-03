LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

On December 3, India will announce their T20I team for the South Africa series, where Shubman Gill’s fitness report will be an important factor in the final choice. Moreover, Hardik Pandya is likely to come back, which will bolster India’s equilibrium before the five match series.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 3, 2025 09:45:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

The selectors are supposed to declare India’s T20I squad on the third of December 2025, that is today with Shubman Gill, who has been getting better after a neck injury he got in the first Test against South Africa, being the main reason for their decision.

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return?

If Shubman Gill is available, he might be the one to come back for the T20I series which has five matches starting on December 9. The selection committee will wait for the medical clearance before the final squad is confirmed. Besides the issue of Gill’s fitness, there are new doubts about the other players. There are some hearsays that all rounder Hardik Pandya who has just come back after his quadriceps injury, and was very good at the domestic competition, will be given the opportunity to showcase his white ball talent in the squad. If he is both fit and selected, Pandya’s presence will contribute to the balance of the Indian bowling and batting department before the T20Is. The selectors, meanwhile, seem to be thinking of a mixture of experience and new talent as they prepare for the future tournaments including the T20 World Cup which is subsequently the next cycle.

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa

The lineup of the Batsmen, Bowlers, and Spinners that India plans to use in the series, will be clearer once the final squad is announced. The leg of the white ball series with the South Africa tour is about to start soon, and thus, the forthcoming squad announcement of the Indian team carries a lot of weight in this respect. The Indian team will try to hit back and conquer the whole format, thus the presence of senior players, along with the strategic inclusion of all rounders and promising youngsters, will determine India’s way of playing.

Also Read: IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Check Team India’s Probable Playing XI, As Temba Bavuma Returns For South Africa

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 9:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandya returnhome-hero-pos-7ind vs sa t20iIndia Squad Announcementindia t20i squadIndia T20I Squad For South AfricaIndia T20I Squad For South Africa announcement todayindia t20i teamShubman Gill injury update

RELATED News

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Who Is Arvid Lindblad? Half Indian Half Swedish, Secures Breakthrough F1 Seat At 18

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

LATEST NEWS

IPO Alert: Meesho’s ₹5,421 Crore Offer Hits The Market; Price Band, Dates & Broker Recommendations – Everything You Need To Know Before Investing

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

‘If Covering Woman’s Talent Had A Face’: Super Talented Bride Sings ‘Ek Din Aap’ On Guitar But In-Laws Only Care About Her ‘Ghunghat’

Donald Trump Set To Expand US Travel Ban To 30 Countries: Will India Be On The List? What We Know

Stock Market Today: Nifty at 26,037, Sensex at 85,193 – Global Cues Spur Early Gains

Vidya Wires IPO Opens Today: Price Band ₹48–₹52, Grey Market Premium Signals Potential Early Gains; Should You Apply?

BHU Clash: Tensions Rise At Varanasi University After Midnight Violence Between Students And Security Personnel; Security Tightened

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

What Is RELOS Agreement? Russia Approves Key Defence Pact With India Ahead of Putin’s Delhi Visit | Explained

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?
India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?
India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?
India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

QUICK LINKS