Home > Sports > IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Check Team India's Probable Playing XI, As Temba Bavuma Returns For South Africa

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Check Team India's Probable Playing XI, As Temba Bavuma Returns For South Africa

India is predicted to persist with the same eleven players for the 2nd ODI match in Raipur, indicating their trust in the winning mix of players. On the other hand, South Africa will be strengthened by captain Temba Bavuma's comeback, and it is probably Ryan Rickelton who will be the one to make way for him in the batting order.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 3, 2025 09:10:54 IST

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Check Team India’s Probable Playing XI, As Temba Bavuma Returns For South Africa

The Indian team is going to play the second ODI in Raipur without any alteration in the playing XI that won the first match, thus exhibiting trust in their winning combination. An all rounder in spin can be replaced with an all rounder in seam, namely Washington Sundar with Nitish Kumar Reddy, depending on dew and pitch conditions, but the tenure of the XI remaining fluid is more probable.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Check Team India’s Probable Playing XI

The South African team seems to be the one that is going to change, Temba Bavuma coming back to the team as a captain. His return may mean that Ryan Rickelton has to sit out, and the team may even reconsider their options in the spin department bringing Keshav Maharaj in. With respect to the projected line ups the Indian team may possibly be as follows Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, either Sundar or Reddy, KL Rahul (captain and wicket keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna. South Africa’s likely XI includes the return of Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Aiden Markram, Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Maharaj, and pace options Nandre Burger and Ottneil Baartman.

Temba Bavuma Returns For South Africa

The ODI in Raipur will be a tough fight with both teams almost fielding their best players plus the Indians going for the same players while the South Africans are depending on the experienced captaincy. How the player XI choices go, including the Sundar vs Reddy gamble and Bavuma’s comeback, is supposedly going to be the deciding factor on how the match will be played.

Also Read: IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 9:10 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: IND vs SA 2nd ODI, India Probable Playing XI today match, india vs south africa 2nd odi, india vs south africa playing 11, Probable Playing XI ind vs sa, raipur cricket stadium, rohit sharma, temba bavuma, virat kohli

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Check Team India’s Probable Playing XI, As Temba Bavuma Returns For South Africa

