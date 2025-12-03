LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

The weather conditions for the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur are too good to have rain delay. Forecasts are for dry and partly cloudy conditions. The two teams can expect a complete 50 over game as the weather stays nice for the players.

IND vs SA 1st ODI (Image Credit: BCCI)
IND vs SA 1st ODI (Image Credit: BCCI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 3, 2025 08:21:27 IST

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

The first match of the series between India and South Africa in One Day Internationals was full of surprises as India pulled off a victory by the smallest of margins, just 17 runs. The series was then shifted to the next place with both teams taking heart from the Indian star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had scored 135 and 57 runs respectively. The players have already got the crowd hyped up and the public is already looking forward to and getting ready for a fight that will be nothing short of a repeat of the last one between the two nations.

Weather Report Of IND vs SA 2nd ODI In Raipur Cricket Stadium

The rain problem around the venue was a big worry for the audience when it comes to the match, as it could easily be the case of having a negative impact on the plan and the situation in general. This is even more relevant if one considers the fact that rain is quite often the reason behind cricket matches’ cancellations in that part of the world. Nevertheless, the weather forecast has been indicating a totally different picture no rain on the day of the match, just a few clouds and the sun peeking out now and then, a temperature of about 27 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping to 15 degrees at night. So, it actually implies very high chances for the match which is so eagerly awaited to be played without interruption, something that is a great relief for both the players and the audience.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Apart from the weather, one of the decisive factors is the pitch and the playing conditions at Raipur. The specialists have mentioned that the surface makes a situation possible where both batting and bowling can be effective. The evening dew, to a certain extent, could be an advantage to the second batting team; however, the long boundaries and the typical attributes of the ground indicate that the teams need to score at least 270 to 300 runs to be in the game. With both Indian bowlers and batters in superb form, the contest is going to be a war of tactics depending on how good each team is in adapting to the respective ground.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 8:21 AM IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

