Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Indian cricket great Virat Kohli is set to make a stunning return to domestic cricket for the first time in 15 years after he confirmed his availability for the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy with the Delhi and District Cricket Association. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed the development on Tuesday to end speculation over Kohli’s participation.

The premier 50-over domestic tournament is starting on December 24, and Delhi begin their campaign against Andhra Pradesh. Kohli, 37, plays only ODI cricket at this point and will play selected matches for Delhi, with his availability in the latter stages of the tournament contingent on his national commitments, including India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.

Kohli played the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the last time in 2010, having represented Delhi, and his return will be a big boost for the team. “He will definitely play some matches, though it’s unclear if he will feature in the entire tournament,” said DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma. Delhi’s group stage matches will conclude by January 8, thus giving Kohli a window to focus on both domestic and international duties.

Virat Kohli confirming his availability for Delhi feels like a refreshing spark for domestic cricket.

Since returning to international cricket in October 2025, Kohli has looked in great form, scoring 135 against South Africa in Ranchi and earning the Player of the Match award. His return to domestic cricket is expected to provide him much-needed match practice and to inspire young Delhi players.

Social media reacts

Netizens can’t contain their excitement over Kohli’s return. One fan exclaimed on Twitter, “The GOAT is Coming!” Another declared, “The King is back to rule the Vijay Hazare Trophy! Predicting a century in his first match!”

With Delhi hoping for a change in fortunes after mixed results in the recent domestic tournaments, the presence of Kohli promises to elevate the team’s prospects. His return will see him play matches in Karnataka, including at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, his IPL home ground with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

