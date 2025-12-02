LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Virat Kohli confirms return to domestic cricket after 15 years, set to play for Delhi in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy starting Dec 24. Fans celebrate online, calling him the GOAT, as he balances domestic matches with upcoming India ODIs.

Virat Kohli makes a sensational return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years. (Photo: X/@imVkohli)
Virat Kohli makes a sensational return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years. (Photo: X/@imVkohli)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 2, 2025 22:53:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Indian cricket great Virat Kohli is set to make a stunning return to domestic cricket for the first time in 15 years after he confirmed his availability for the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy with the Delhi and District Cricket Association. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed the development on Tuesday to end speculation over Kohli’s participation.

The premier 50-over domestic tournament is starting on December 24, and Delhi begin their campaign against Andhra Pradesh. Kohli, 37, plays only ODI cricket at this point and will play selected matches for Delhi, with his availability in the latter stages of the tournament contingent on his national commitments, including India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.

Kohli played the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the last time in 2010, having represented Delhi, and his return will be a big boost for the team. “He will definitely play some matches, though it’s unclear if he will feature in the entire tournament,” said DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma. Delhi’s group stage matches will conclude by January 8, thus giving Kohli a window to focus on both domestic and international duties.



Since returning to international cricket in October 2025, Kohli has looked in great form, scoring 135 against South Africa in Ranchi and earning the Player of the Match award. His return to domestic cricket is expected to provide him much-needed match practice and to inspire young Delhi players.

Social media reacts

Netizens can’t contain their excitement over Kohli’s return. One fan exclaimed on Twitter, “The GOAT is Coming!” Another declared, “The King is back to rule the Vijay Hazare Trophy! Predicting a century in his first match!”

With Delhi hoping for a change in fortunes after mixed results in the recent domestic tournaments, the presence of Kohli promises to elevate the team’s prospects. His return will see him play matches in Karnataka, including at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, his IPL home ground with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

ALSO READ: Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 10:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Indian CricketVijay Hazare Trophyvirat kohli newsvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja to lead RR, KL Rahul Likely for KKR, know predicted IPL 2026 captains for MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, GT, DC

England Cricket Legend Robin Smith Passes Away At 62 In The Middle Of Ashes 2025

Meet Hannah Schmitz, ‘Lady Luck’ Behind Max Verstappen’s Qatar GP 2025 Win, Works Behind The Scenes Of Red Bull’s…

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Putin Warns Europe: Russia Ready For War ‘Right Away’ If Conflict Begins; Accuses European Powers Of Blocking Ukraine Peace

Who Is Vedamurti Devavrat Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Masters Nearly 2,000 Yajurveda Mantras In 50 Days, PM Modi Hails Achievement Of Reviving 200-Year-Old Vedic Tradition

From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

From Your Favourite Beverage Coca-Cola To A Simple Matchstick, Greatest Inventions That Were Discovered By Accident

‘Baseless Controversy’: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Critics Over Sanchar Saathi App Mandate Row, Dubs It ‘Suraksha Kawach’

‘Rage Bait’ Is Oxford Word Of The Year 2025: What Does It Mean, What Are Its Impact On Gen Z And How You Can Avoid Falling For It?

‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread…’: MEA On Pakistan’s Airspace Denial Claim Over Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

Imran Khan’s Sister Conveys Former Pakistan PM’s Message From Adiala Jail, Says ‘Asim Munir Is Responsible For…’

Inside Adiala Jail: Pakistan’s Most Notorious Prison Where Imran Khan Is Locked Up In Isolation, A Look At Its History And Political Conflicts

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’
Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’
Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’
Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

QUICK LINKS