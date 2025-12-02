LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

Harshit Rana: Ahead of India’s second ODI against South Africa in Raipur, young pacer Harshit Rana has spoken candidly about handling online trolling and the impact senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have on the dressing-room environment. India will face South Africa on Wednesday, and after picking up three wickets in the opening ODI, the 23-year-old will be looking to deliver another strong performance.

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys 'Happy Environment' Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: 'It Is A Big Deal For...' (Pic Credits: ANI)
Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys 'Happy Environment' Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: 'It Is A Big Deal For...' (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 20:27:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

Harshit Rana: Ahead of India’s second ODI against South Africa in Raipur, young pacer Harshit Rana has spoken candidly about handling online trolling and the impact senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have on the dressing-room environment. India will face South Africa on Wednesday, and after picking up three wickets in the opening ODI, the 23-year-old will be looking to deliver another strong performance.

Under Fire Online, But Numbers Tell A Different Story

Since breaking into the Indian team last year, Rana has repeatedly been targeted on social media, with some users claiming he was “fast-tracked” because he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise coached by Gautam Gambhir during their title-winning run.

Despite the criticism, Rana’s ODI record stands strong, 19 wickets in 9 matches, an impressive average of 20.89, and an economy of 5.92, including a four-wicket haul.

Addressing the trolling at the pre-match press conference, Rana said he avoids external noise and focuses solely on his performance. “If I start carrying this pressure onto the field, I won’t be able to play. I concentrate on my work, not on what people say outside,” he said.

Rohit & Virat’s Guidance: “They Make the Dressing Room a Happy Place”

Rana also revealed how much he values the support of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially after a tough spell. He said their encouragement helps youngsters stay confident and continue improving.

“It’s a big deal for me. When players with that much experience stand by you, the atmosphere automatically becomes positive,” he said. “The dressing room right now is a happy environment. They always tell us what we can do better, and that makes a huge difference.”

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 8:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newscricket updatesHarshit Ranaodirohit sharmaRohit Sharma Virat Kohlisouth africavirat kohli’

RELATED News

Ravindra Jadeja to lead RR, KL Rahul Likely for KKR, know predicted IPL 2026 captains for MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, GT, DC

England Cricket Legend Robin Smith Passes Away At 62 In The Middle Of Ashes 2025

Meet Hannah Schmitz, ‘Lady Luck’ Behind Max Verstappen’s Qatar GP 2025 Win, Works Behind The Scenes Of Red Bull’s…

Ashes 2025: England Announce Playing XI Ahead of Gabba Test, Key Player Injured

Is Smriti Mandhana Now Getting Married To Palash Muchhal On December 7 After First Indefinitely Postponing It Amid Cheating Allegations? Here’s The Truth Behind Wild Rumours

LATEST NEWS

‘Rage Bait’ Is Oxford Word Of The Year 2025: What Does It Mean, What Are Its Impact On Gen Z And How You Can Avoid Falling For It?

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread…’: MEA On Pakistan’s Airspace Denial Claim Over Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

Imran Khan’s Sister Conveys Former Pakistan PM’s Message From Adiala Jail, Says ‘Asim Munir Is Responsible For…’

Inside Adiala Jail: Pakistan’s Most Notorious Prison Where Imran Khan Is Locked Up In Isolation, A Look At Its History And Political Conflicts

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Why Astronauts Grow Taller In Space? Science Behind ‘Space Height’ And How The Body Changes

Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Imran Khan Is Alive, Confirms Former Pakistan PM’s Sister After Meeting Him In Jail Amid His Death Rumours

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’
Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’
Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’
Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

QUICK LINKS