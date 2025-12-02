Unbothered By Trolls, Harshit Rana Enjoys ‘Happy Environment’ Of Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Around: ‘It Is A Big Deal For…’

Harshit Rana: Ahead of India’s second ODI against South Africa in Raipur, young pacer Harshit Rana has spoken candidly about handling online trolling and the impact senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have on the dressing-room environment. India will face South Africa on Wednesday, and after picking up three wickets in the opening ODI, the 23-year-old will be looking to deliver another strong performance.

Under Fire Online, But Numbers Tell A Different Story

Since breaking into the Indian team last year, Rana has repeatedly been targeted on social media, with some users claiming he was “fast-tracked” because he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise coached by Gautam Gambhir during their title-winning run.

Despite the criticism, Rana’s ODI record stands strong, 19 wickets in 9 matches, an impressive average of 20.89, and an economy of 5.92, including a four-wicket haul.

Addressing the trolling at the pre-match press conference, Rana said he avoids external noise and focuses solely on his performance. “If I start carrying this pressure onto the field, I won’t be able to play. I concentrate on my work, not on what people say outside,” he said.

Rohit & Virat’s Guidance: “They Make the Dressing Room a Happy Place”

Rana also revealed how much he values the support of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially after a tough spell. He said their encouragement helps youngsters stay confident and continue improving.

“It’s a big deal for me. When players with that much experience stand by you, the atmosphere automatically becomes positive,” he said. “The dressing room right now is a happy environment. They always tell us what we can do better, and that makes a huge difference.”

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy