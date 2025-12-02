LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shardul Thakur: Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur delivered a sensational spell in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash in Lucknow, ripping through Assam’s batting order. He claimed his maiden T20 five-wicket haul, powering Mumbai to a commanding 98-run victory. Three of those wickets came in his fiery opening over as Mumbai easily defended their 220-run total.

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Photo Credits: 'X')
What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Photo Credits: 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 19:57:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shardul Thakur: Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur delivered a sensational spell in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash in Lucknow, ripping through Assam’s batting order. He claimed his maiden T20 five-wicket haul, powering Mumbai to a commanding 98-run victory. Three of those wickets came in his fiery opening over as Mumbai easily defended their 220-run total.

Thakur set the tone immediately, striking with the very first ball of the innings. He removed opener Denish Das, then trapped Abdul Ajij Kuraishi and Assam skipper Riyan Parag in the same over, triggering a collapse.

His dominance continued in the next over, as he raced to seven wickets in his first seven deliveries. Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Nihar Deka were his final scalps, with Assam bundled out for 122. Thakur wrapped up the innings with figures of 5/23 in just three overs, his maiden T20 five-wicket haul.

According to the reports, the pacer now has 209 wickets in 182 T20 matches at an average of 26.47, including four four-wicket hauls. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy alone, he has claimed 69 wickets in 52 games at 21.98. In the IPL, Thakur has registered 107 wickets at 30.31.

Who Is Shardul Thakur

Shardul Narendra Thakur (born 16 October 1991) is an Indian cricketer who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. A right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, Thakur worked his way up the ranks despite early criticism over his fitness and height for a fast bowler. His persistence earned him a regular place in Mumbai’s domestic setup and eventually the national team.

Shardul Thakur’s Earnings, Net Worth, Fee

Thakur is currently part of the BCCI’s Grade C central contract list, which gives him an annual retainer of ₹1 crore. His income further increases through match fees whenever he features for India, although his international appearances have been fewer recently.

Beyond cricket, Thakur has built a solid financial portfolio. He owns a premium residence in Palghar, Maharashtra, along with several real estate investments across the country. His love for high-end automobiles is well known, featuring a Mercedes SUV among other vehicles, a reflection of his growing brand presence and off-field success.

ALSO READ: England Cricket Legend Robin Smith Passes Away At 62 In The Middle Of Ashes 2025

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 7:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: assambcciindian cricketerMumbai captain Shardul ThakurMumbai Indians campsarfaraz khanShardul Narendra Thakurshardul thakursyed mushtaq ali trophy

RELATED News

Ravindra Jadeja to lead RR, KL Rahul Likely for KKR, know predicted IPL 2026 captains for MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, GT, DC

England Cricket Legend Robin Smith Passes Away At 62 In The Middle Of Ashes 2025

Meet Hannah Schmitz, ‘Lady Luck’ Behind Max Verstappen’s Qatar GP 2025 Win, Works Behind The Scenes Of Red Bull’s…

Ashes 2025: England Announce Playing XI Ahead of Gabba Test, Key Player Injured

Is Smriti Mandhana Now Getting Married To Palash Muchhal On December 7 After First Indefinitely Postponing It Amid Cheating Allegations? Here’s The Truth Behind Wild Rumours

LATEST NEWS

‘Rage Bait’ Is Oxford Word Of The Year 2025: What Does It Mean, What Are Its Impact On Gen Z And How You Can Avoid Falling For It?

‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread…’: MEA On Pakistan’s Airspace Denial Claim Over Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Imran Khan’s Sister Conveys Former Pakistan PM’s Message From Adiala Jail, Says ‘Asim Munir Is Responsible For…’

Inside Adiala Jail: Pakistan’s Most Notorious Prison Where Imran Khan Is Locked Up In Isolation, A Look At Its History And Political Conflicts

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Why Astronauts Grow Taller In Space? Science Behind ‘Space Height’ And How The Body Changes

Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Imran Khan Is Alive, Confirms Former Pakistan PM’s Sister After Meeting Him In Jail Amid His Death Rumours

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

QUICK LINKS