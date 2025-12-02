What Is Shardul Thakur’s Match Fee? Check Star Player’s Annual Income And Massive Net Worth As He Stuns Assam With Maiden T20 Fifer In The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shardul Thakur: Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur delivered a sensational spell in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash in Lucknow, ripping through Assam’s batting order. He claimed his maiden T20 five-wicket haul, powering Mumbai to a commanding 98-run victory. Three of those wickets came in his fiery opening over as Mumbai easily defended their 220-run total.

Thakur set the tone immediately, striking with the very first ball of the innings. He removed opener Denish Das, then trapped Abdul Ajij Kuraishi and Assam skipper Riyan Parag in the same over, triggering a collapse.

His dominance continued in the next over, as he raced to seven wickets in his first seven deliveries. Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Nihar Deka were his final scalps, with Assam bundled out for 122. Thakur wrapped up the innings with figures of 5/23 in just three overs, his maiden T20 five-wicket haul.

According to the reports, the pacer now has 209 wickets in 182 T20 matches at an average of 26.47, including four four-wicket hauls. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy alone, he has claimed 69 wickets in 52 games at 21.98. In the IPL, Thakur has registered 107 wickets at 30.31.

Who Is Shardul Thakur

Shardul Narendra Thakur (born 16 October 1991) is an Indian cricketer who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. A right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, Thakur worked his way up the ranks despite early criticism over his fitness and height for a fast bowler. His persistence earned him a regular place in Mumbai’s domestic setup and eventually the national team.

Shardul Thakur’s Earnings, Net Worth, Fee

Thakur is currently part of the BCCI’s Grade C central contract list, which gives him an annual retainer of ₹1 crore. His income further increases through match fees whenever he features for India, although his international appearances have been fewer recently.

Beyond cricket, Thakur has built a solid financial portfolio. He owns a premium residence in Palghar, Maharashtra, along with several real estate investments across the country. His love for high-end automobiles is well known, featuring a Mercedes SUV among other vehicles, a reflection of his growing brand presence and off-field success.

