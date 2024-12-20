Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Viduthalai Part 2 Leaked Online: Vijay Sethupathi’s Powerful Performance Faces Setback ?

Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai Part 2, a highly anticipated political thriller, has been leaked online just hours after its release. Available on piracy sites such as Filmyzilla and Movierulz, this setback threatens the film's box office success. The movie, praised for its intense narrative and performances, continues to face piracy challenges.

Viduthalai Part 2 Leaked Online: Vijay Sethupathi’s Powerful Performance Faces Setback ?

Vijay Sethupathi’s much-anticipated film Viduthalai Part 2 hit theaters on December 20, 2024, to positive reviews. Audiences and critics alike have praised his gripping portrayal of a political leader in the intense crime thriller. However, the film has become a victim of piracy, with the movie leaking on multiple torrent websites within hours of its release. This has raised concerns over the potential impact on its box office performance.

Despite the widespread appreciation for Viduthalai Part 2, the film’s illegal download and streaming availability on platforms like Filmyzilla, Movierulz, and Tamilrockers in various formats such as 1080p, 720p, and HD versions could dampen its commercial success. This issue has been a major ongoing problem for the film industry, with other high-profile films, such as Pushpa 2, also falling prey to piracy in recent years.

Viduthalai Part 2 serves as a direct sequel to Viduthalai and delves deeper into the story of a constable locked in a fierce battle with the leader of a separatist group. The film’s socio-political undertones and strong narrative are complemented by the powerful performances of the lead cast, which includes Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Kishore, Manju Warrier, and Anurag Kashyap in key roles. The two-part film series is based on Jeyamohan’s short story, Thunaivan.

While the film’s success in theaters seemed assured due to its strong content and star power, piracy continues to plague the industry, undermining the hard work of filmmakers and actors. The illegal distribution of Viduthalai Part 2 through unauthorized channels is a blow not only to the film’s producers and cast but also to the overall health of the industry. It is crucial to acknowledge that piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957, and such illegal acts should be discouraged to protect the intellectual property rights of content creators.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But Does It Overdo The Revolution?

Disclaimer: NewsX strongly opposes piracy and does not endorse or support it. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957.

Filed under

Tamilrockers Viduthalai Part 2 Viduthalai Part 2 leak Vijay Sethupathi

