Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut

After a three-decade hiatus, the Intervision Song Contest made a grand return on September 20, 2025, at Moscow’s Live Arena. The event, which gathered 23 artists from 23 countries, saw Vietnamese pop star Duc Phuc win the top prize, taking home a crystal trophy and a 30 million RUB prize.

Duc Phuc’s performance of “Phu Dong Thien Vuong” captivated the 11,000-strong crowd. His performance earned him 422 points, a commanding 49 points ahead of the runner-up.

Organized by an international committee chaired by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, this new iteration of Intervision was distinct from its predecessor, featuring a new format and a diverse lineup of participating nations. The contest, a braindchild of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, provided a significant platform for global cultural exchange.

India’s Strong Showing on Multiple Fronts

India marked its debut at the prestigious contest with a significant presence both on and off the stage. Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer Rauhan Malik represented the nation, delivering a powerful rendition of his song “Ishq” that secured a 12th-place finish out of 23 countries.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Malik shared his pride in representing India. “Intervision 2025 was an unforgettable experience,” he stated. “The platform truly brought my vision of collaborating with artists from around the world to life. The warmth and hospitality shown by our Russian hosts made the experience even more special.”

India’s contributions extended beyond the singing competition. Renowned Bollywood composer Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone served as the first-ever Indian jury member, while Indian actress and model Stefy Patel co-hosted the event. Dressed in a traditional pink Kanjivaram saree, Patel became a symbol of Indian culture and tradition on the global stage.

India played a key role in the contest’s organization and media coverage. Mumbai-based ARMS Record Label Private Limited / AR Music Studios served as a co-organizer, with NewsX as a media partner and Roshan Space Brandcom as the outdoor media partner.

India’s strong debut and multifaceted participation at Intervision 2025 have solidified its position within the international music and performing arts community, paving the way for future collaborations and showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage on a global scale.

