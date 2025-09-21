LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut

Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut

The Intervision 2025 international music contest concluded with a historic win for Vietnam's Duc Phuc, who triumphed over 22 other nations at the Live Arena in Moscow. This event marked a major revival of the contest after a decades-long hiatus, bringing together artists from BRICS, CIS, and nations in Latin America and the Middle East. India’s delegation, featuring singer Rauhan Malik, secured a notable 12th place finish and played a prominent role in the competition's organization.

Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 21, 2025 22:35:26 IST

After a three-decade hiatus, the Intervision Song Contest made a grand return on September 20, 2025, at Moscow’s Live Arena. The event, which gathered 23 artists from 23 countries, saw Vietnamese pop star Duc Phuc win the top prize, taking home a crystal trophy and a 30 million RUB prize.

Duc Phuc’s performance of “Phu Dong Thien Vuong” captivated the 11,000-strong crowd. His performance earned him 422 points, a commanding 49 points ahead of the runner-up.

Vietnam's Duc Phuc Wins Intervision 2025

Vietnam's Duc Phuc Wins Intervision 2025

Organized by an international committee chaired by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, this new iteration of Intervision was distinct from its predecessor, featuring a new format and a diverse lineup of participating nations. The contest, a braindchild of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, provided a significant platform for global cultural exchange.

India’s Strong Showing on Multiple Fronts

India marked its debut at the prestigious contest with a significant presence both on and off the stage. Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer Rauhan Malik represented the nation, delivering a powerful rendition of his song “Ishq” that secured a 12th-place finish out of 23 countries.

India's Makes Debut With Rauhan Malik At Intervision 2025

India's Makes Debut With Rauhan Malik At Intervision 2025

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Malik shared his pride in representing India. “Intervision 2025 was an unforgettable experience,” he stated. “The platform truly brought my vision of collaborating with artists from around the world to life. The warmth and hospitality shown by our Russian hosts made the experience even more special.”

India's Makes Debut With Rauhan Malik At Intervision 2025

India's Makes Debut With Rauhan Malik At Intervision 2025

India’s contributions extended beyond the singing competition. Renowned Bollywood composer Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone served as the first-ever Indian jury member, while Indian actress and model Stefy Patel co-hosted the event. Dressed in a traditional pink Kanjivaram saree, Patel became a symbol of Indian culture and tradition on the global stage.

India played a key role in the contest’s organization and media coverage. Mumbai-based ARMS Record Label Private Limited / AR Music Studios served as a co-organizer, with NewsX as a media partner and Roshan Space Brandcom as the outdoor media partner.

India’s strong debut and multifaceted participation at Intervision 2025 have solidified its position within the international music and performing arts community, paving the way for future collaborations and showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage on a global scale.

If You have missed watching it: Tune in to NewsX 

Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone Part of Intervision Jury

Dr. Jaan Nissar Lone Part of Intervision Jury

Stefy Patel

Stefy Patel

Actor Stefy Patel As Co-Host at Intervision 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin Sends 'Unity' Message | Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin Sends 'Unity' Message | Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

RELATED News

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture from her 45th birthday spent with her boys
Director Of Dreams Christopher Nolan Elected As New President Of Hollywood’s Directors Guild (DGA)
Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says singer Zubeen Garg's last rites to be held at Kamarkuchi village on September 23
Tamil film 'Bad Girl' set to be released in Hindi

LATEST NEWS

More than 550,000 leave Gaza while Israel intensifies military operation
"Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!
Markets brace for volatility as key global and domestic triggers line up this week: Experts
AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi
No Price Hike Tomorrow: Will Cigarettes And Alcohol Get Expensive Under Sin Tax As New GST Is Implemented From Tomorrow?
Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"
Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Entire Israeli Army division moves into Gaza city
Zubeen Garg's death certificate mentions "drowning" as cause of death, Assam CM assures further probe
Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut
Vietnamese Pop Star Duc Phuc Crowned Champion At Intervision 2025, India Makes Strong Debut

QUICK LINKS