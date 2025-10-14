LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi Alinagar bihar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joined the BJP in Patna ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Her induction, seen as a cultural boost for the party, has sparked speculation that she may contest from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga, currently held by the BJP’s Mishrilal Yadav.

Maithili Thakur joins BJP (PHOTO: X)
Maithili Thakur joins BJP (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 14, 2025 17:57:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Famous folk and devotional singer, Maithili Thakur, on Tuesday joined the BJP in Patna in the presence of state party chief, Dilip Jaiswal.

The announcement of her formal entry into politics is accompanied by heavy speculations that she will go to the Darbhanga region in the Alinagar seat. Mishrilal Yadav of the BJP is the incumbent in the seat, and his ticket is apt to face rejection, says sources in the party.

The induction of Thakur into the party is a big-ticket cultural inoculation in the Bihar unit of the BJP when the party wants to broaden its base in the state before the state elections.

The singer had already encountered BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai who had sparked off speculation of her joining the party. In one of her messages on social media, she wrote that when they met, Tawde had indicated that Thakur chose to go back to Bihar as she believed in the development of the state under the current regime.

Maithili Thakur, in reply to his post, had written, “The men who dream big of Bihar, when I talk to them, I am reminded of the strength of vision and service. Blessed and thankful to the heart.”

ALSO READ: What Is The Real Name Of Premanand Ji Maharaj? Hindu Guru Dropped Out Of School At THIS Age After Spiritual Calling, Studied Only Till…

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AlinagarBihar Electionsbjphome-hero-pos-4Maithili Thakur

RELATED News

‘Mirage’ OTT Release: Unveil The Date, Platform And Twists Of This Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller!

What Is The Real Name Of Premanand Ji Maharaj? Hindu Guru Dropped Out Of School At THIS Age After Spiritual Calling, Studied Only Till…

Will Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid Health Concerns? Former Skipper Returns To India After 4 Months For ODI Series Against Australia From London

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

IPS Officer Sandeep Kumar Suicide Case: Another Cop Found Dead In Haryana, Rohtak ASI Dies By ‘Suicide’: Here’s What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 15, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Important Task At Work

RUHS Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG & PG Marksheet PDF

The threat of antibiotic resistance is worsening. What can you do?

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Surat’s Record-Breaking Fashion Show Stuns the World

BRIEF-SiS International Says Unit Acquired 1.3 Million Shares Of Gestetner Of Ceylon PLC On Colombo Stock Exchange On 13 Oct

IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2025 OUT; Direct Link to Download Tentative Term End Exam Schedule PDF

BJP Candidate List For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Released, Names Include Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha And…

India sweep West Indies 2-0 in test series

Avanza Clinic Unveils 4th Branch with a Star-Studded Launch, Led by Dr. Tarun Garg & Dr. Shweta Jain in Hair Restoration Excellence

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!
Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!
Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!
Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!
QUICK LINKS