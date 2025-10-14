Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

Famous folk and devotional singer, Maithili Thakur, on Tuesday joined the BJP in Patna in the presence of state party chief, Dilip Jaiswal.

The announcement of her formal entry into politics is accompanied by heavy speculations that she will go to the Darbhanga region in the Alinagar seat. Mishrilal Yadav of the BJP is the incumbent in the seat, and his ticket is apt to face rejection, says sources in the party.

The induction of Thakur into the party is a big-ticket cultural inoculation in the Bihar unit of the BJP when the party wants to broaden its base in the state before the state elections.

Singer Maithili Thakur has joined the BJP ahead of the Bihar elections and is likely to contest from the Alinagar constituency. Her entry into politics has grabbed attention, blending celebrity influence with electoral strategy.#MaithiliThakur #BiharElections #BJP #Alinagar… pic.twitter.com/gpOrRUbCNV — NewsX World (@NewsX) October 14, 2025

#WATCH | Ahead of #BiharElection2025, folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joins the BJP in Patna, Bihar, in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/F2kUKihHPO — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

The singer had already encountered BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai who had sparked off speculation of her joining the party. In one of her messages on social media, she wrote that when they met, Tawde had indicated that Thakur chose to go back to Bihar as she believed in the development of the state under the current regime.

Maithili Thakur, in reply to his post, had written, “The men who dream big of Bihar, when I talk to them, I am reminded of the strength of vision and service. Blessed and thankful to the heart.”

