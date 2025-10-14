What Is The Real Name Of Premanand Ji Maharaj? Hindu Guru Dropped Out Of School At THIS Age After Spiritual Calling, Studied Only Till…

Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj of Vrindavan Dham has managed to bring a phenomenal revolution in the Youth Generation of India. Individuals arrive at a distance to meet him once, listen to his Satsang and even have one-on-one meetings (Ekantik Vartalaap) with him.

He attracts people regardless of religion, sects and age and helps them with his real advice not to get into bad company and mixed thoughts and lead a happy life.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update

Premanand Ji Maharaj is famous in drawing devotees everywhere in India and abroad. Individuals attend his satsangs in order to seek his counsel regarding their personal lives and he responds to their queries in a deliberate and straightforward manner. In the recent past, there have been fears regarding his health condition, where he stated that both of his kidneys are not functioning well. This has compelled him to stop his yatra of daily routine, which is a significant aspect of his life.

Nonetheless, the latest social media video displays Maharaj Ji laughing very joyfully. The presence of him smiling has made his followers rejoice.

Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Early Life

Maharaj Ji was born in 1972 in a family of a pious and religious Brahmin (Pandey) in Akhri village, Sarsaul block, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was born as Anirudh Kumar Pandey. His grandfather was a Sanyasi, and the atmosphere in his family was very religious, virtuous and calm.

His mother, Smt. Rama Devi ji was a housewife who had a very religious mind. His father Shri Shambhu Pandey ji was also a very religious and also a great saintly person who later took Sanyasa Ashram.

The house was constantly visited by saints and great men. The lotus feet of saints were washed with a lot of respect and love by Maharaj Ji parents; the family used to drink the nectar (the Charanamrit). The parents had much respect towards the saints, offered prasadam, and had good thoughts about them with deep devotion. Even at his early years, he was involved in the service of saints and other devotional services.

At a very tender age, Maharaj Ji began to recite different prayers (Chalisa). Ever since childhood Maharaj Ji was extremely devoted to the name of God and with saints.

He highly loved to chant Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murare, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudevay or Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Ram Jai Ram Jai Ram Jai Ram . The religious air of the home, the Satsang stimulated the obscure spiritual seed within Maharaj. In 5th class, he began reading the Gita Press magazine, Shri ShukSagar.

Listen Premanand Ji Maharaj Till The End 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8os2V6Amt4 — Voice of Hindus (@Warlock_Shubh) October 8, 2025

Premanand Ji Maharaj Dropped Out Of School

Increasingly, however, his lack of interest in education, in other words, in the acquisition of material knowledge, began to grow because it had fixed in him the thought that attainment of everlasting happiness and imperishable status can be achieved not by material knowledge.

In 9th class, he was already determined to live a spiritual life in pursuit of the way to God and was willing to abandon his family to do so. He informed his mother of his intentions and actions. One night, at the age of 13, Maharaj Ji left his home when he was 3 am, longing to find out the truth of the human birth, end the cycle of birth and death and reach the highest state of happiness called Sat Chit Anand – the God.

The spiritual journey had begun at that point. Maharaj ji was initiated in the Naishtik celibacy and after this he was named Anandswaroop Brahmachari and informedly afterwards he took Sannyasa.

He was given the name Swami Anandashram on adopting the Mahavakya. Maharaj ji was a person of utter renunciation, who lived according to the strict rules of transcending the physical consciousness. At this period, to survive, he could only accept Akaashvritti, which entails accepting only things that the will of the Lord brings without any effort.

Being a spiritual seeker, he spent a major part of his life by the river Ganga as Maharaj Ji never believed in the hierarchical life in the ashram. Ganga started to be a second mother to him soon. He began living on the ghats of Ganga at Varanasi without any concern about hunger, clothes or weather. Even during hard winter he never relinquished his daily habit of bathing in the Ganges thrice a day.

He would starve himself and stay absorbed in the act of Brahmakarvritti all the time. Some years later he received the darshan of Lord Shiva and his blessings on the banks of Ganga in Kashi.

By the grace of Lord Shiva, Maharaj Ji went on with the spiritual journey with a higher purpose. One day, in his meditation under a large Peepal tree in Banaras by the blessings of Shri Shyama-Shyam, he was lured into Vrindavan glory.

This question abruptly crossed his mind how would Vrindavan be? Then, the very following day a saint requested him to attend and watch RaasLeela. Although Maharaj ji refused on numerous occasions, that saint continued to insist. Lastly, Maharaj ji believed that it was the will of God and he consented to attend. This was his starting point to Vrindavan.

