Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Muslim Man From Prayagraj Prays In Madina For Spiritual Guru’s Recovery, Video Goes Viral

Premanand Ji Maharaj: A Muslim devotee in Madina offered heartfelt prayers for the Hindu spiritual leader whose health has worsened recently. The viral video has drawn widespread praise for showing India’s shared humanity. Devotees across faiths are uniting in prayers for the revered Guru’s recovery.

Viral video shows Muslim man in Madina praying for Premanand Ji Maharaj’s recovery, symbolizing unity and shared humanity. Photos: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 14, 2025 08:09:11 IST

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: A video showing a Muslim man offering prayers in Madina, Saudi Arabia, for the recovery of a Hindu spiritual guru has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for its message of harmony and shared humanity.

The video was filmed by Abdul Rahim, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, during his pilgrimage to Madina. In the clip, Rahim can be seen raising his hands and praying for the health of Premanand Ji Maharaj, a Hindu spiritual Guru whose followers include Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and several other prominent personalities.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Loved Across Religious Lines

Speaking to Dainik Jagran in the video shared on the publication’s Instagram page, Rahim said, “Premanand Ji Maharaj is like a father to me. Even a Muslim who returned from Arabia prays for him.”

He added that Maharaj’s teachings have always emphasized humanity over religious differences.

“Maharaj is a spiritual guide not only for Hindus, but for the entire country. He always spoke of humanity, so I prayed to Allah for him,” Rahim said.

Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Health Condition

Premanand Ji Maharaj has reportedly been suffering from a chronic renal ailment, and his health has deteriorated in recent days. He is currently under constant medical supervision by a team of doctors at his ashram in Vrindavan.

The news of his condition has prompted followers across faiths to offer prayers for his recovery. Devotees have been gathering in temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches across India to pray for his well-being.

Also Read: Premanand Maharaj Health Update: Elvish Yadav Visits Spiritual Guru Amid Ill Health Reports At Vrindavan Ashram

Viral Video On Premanand Ji Maharaj Unites People

Rahim’s act of devotion from Madina resonated widely. The video was shared thousands of times on social media and attracted numerous comments from both Hindu and Muslim communities. Many users described it as a reflection of India’s enduring spirit of unity.

One social media one user wrote, “This is India  – where, from the streets of Vrindavan to the lands of Medina, the stream of love and faith is the same.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling the video “the true picture of India, where humanity comes before religion.” The moment has since been hailed as a “message of love spreading from Vrindavan to Medina.”

Also Read: Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 8:09 AM IST
