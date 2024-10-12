Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

On Saturday (October 12), the team unveiled its teaser to pique the curiosity of fans. The video features ‘Megastar’ in the role of a protector and does justice to his larger-than-life reel image.

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest and most celebrated actors in Telugu cinema. ‘Boss’ enjoys a strong fan following because of his charismatic screen presence and powerful performances. He has starred in some of the industry’s most successful films, right from Gang Leader to Indira, and proved that he is a synonym for greatness. Now, he is in the news for an awesome reason. The teaser of his upcoming film ‘Vishwambhara’ is out and is a treat for his fans.

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser: A Mixed Bag

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in ‘Vishwambhara’, one of the most ambitious films of his career. On Saturday (October 12), the team unveiled its teaser to pique the curiosity of fans. The video features ‘Megastar’ in the role of a protector and does justice to his larger-than-life reel image.

The story apparently takes place in a dystopian world. In a memorable sequence Chiranjeevi is seen riding/flying a pegasus. The teaser does not feature any other characters, which helps the focus remain firmly on the mass hero.

Going by the teaser, Vassishta’s film promises to be a fantasy drama, much like ‘Bimbisara’. As such, one can expect him to transport viewers to a different era with this one too. That said, the VFX in the teaser is not up to the mark. The visual appeal of such grand spectacles goes a long way in determining their fate.  ‘Adipurush’ suffered because of the lacklustre VFX, which affected its box office performance.

On the other hand, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ raised the bar quite high with its VFX. The poor look and feel of the teaser might prove to be an issue for the Vishwambhara team in the long run.

When Will The Film Release?

Vishwambhara was initially set to premiere on January 10, 2025, in time for Sankranthi, but the release has now been delayed. Vassishta confirmed this during the teaser launch.and added that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the release pans of Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Vishwambhara is expected to hit screens on a yet-to-be decided date in 2025.

