Home > Entertainment > 'Vomit Ho Gaya': Samay Raina's Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here's How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

What began as a casual house tour vlog with Archana Puran Singh at Samay Raina’s home turned into a viral comedy moment when his mother cracked a sharp joke about Sunil Pal.

Samay Raina's mother made a sharp, unexpected joke about Sunil Pal ( IMAGE: X)
Samay Raina's mother made a sharp, unexpected joke about Sunil Pal ( IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 9, 2026 21:12:49 IST

‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal controversy: What started as a regular house tour vlog with Archana Puran Singh and her sons at Samay Raina’s place ended up turning into a full-blown comedy show and the star wasn’t Samay for once. It was his mom.

Samay Raina’s mother takes a sharp jibe at Sunil Pal

Samay is showing everyone around. At some point, Samay thought, why not get his mom in on the fun? He rang her up on a video call. No one had a clue she was about to steal the spotlight.

The moment she popped up on screen and saw Archana, she greeted her with a big smile: “Aapko roz dekhte hai hum.” Archana laughed and said, “Thank you. Samay keh raha tha aapki tabiyat thik nahi hai.”

Samay’s mom replied, “Haan thoda bimar ho, vomit hogaya.” Samay, a bit thrown off, asked, “Kya dekh liye aapne aisa?”

And without missing a second, she shot back, “Kuch nahi dekha, Sunil Pal ki shakal dekhi.” 

The room just went silent for half a second, and then everyone cracked up. Archana couldn’t stop laughing. “Now I know where the humour comes from. Kya killer joke mara hai aapne!” she told Samay’s mom.

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal controversy

Samay later explained that Sunil Pal had said a bunch of nasty stuff about him last year. It all went down after India’s Got Talent controversy, where Sunil Pal slammed both Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia in an interview, calling them “so-called comedians” and even “terrorists” for their content. He said they should be thrown in jail for 10 years. Pretty harsh, honestly.

Things eventually cooled off, and Samay and Sunil even did an ad together. But clearly, Samay’s mom wasn’t letting that one slide.

One quick video call, and the internet got a front-row seat to the real source of Samay’s comic timing straight from his family. 

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 9:12 PM IST
‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH
‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH
‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH
‘Vomit Ho Gaya’: Samay Raina’s Mother Revives Sunil Pal Controversy With One Killer Punchline But Here’s How Archana Puran Singh Reacted | WATCH

