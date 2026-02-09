Who Was Chinnu Pappu Aka Reshma? 24-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With 200K Followers Found Dead In Rented Flat A Month After Ugly Divorce, Leaves Behind 4-Year-Old Child

Chinnu Papu, a young influencer from rural Kasaragod with more than 206,000 Instagram followers, died by suicide on Monday. Her real name was Reshma, just 24 years old, from Adhur in the Delampady panchayat.

Neighbours found her in her rented house at Uliyathadka, not far from Kasaragod town, around noon.

Who Was Chinnu Pappu Aka Reshma?

Reshma and her husband had married for love, but they divorced just a month ago. Their four-year-old child now lives with Reshma’s parents in Adhur.

Neighbours tried to save her and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors said she was already gone. Police called her parents with the news around 2 pm.

Chinnu Pappu’s social media life

Chinnu Papu wasn’t just a face on Instagram; she was everywhere online, sharing slices of rural life, local food, hidden places, and the Tulu language.

She’d post every week or so, and her last post about a leafy vegetable went up six days ago and got nearly 6,000 likes.

Chinnu Pappu aka Reshma dead at 24

The news hit people hard, both online and in Kasaragod. Gopikrishna, a fellow creator known for car and tech reels, posted that he just couldn’t believe someone who smiled so much could be gone so suddenly.

Police have opened a case of unnatural death and are investigating. Reshma’s body will go to her family after the autopsy.

