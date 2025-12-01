LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH | Angry Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi Again, Questions Media Training: 'Kaha Se Aatey He?', Triggers Huge Social Media Backlash

Jaya Bachchan’s video slamming paparazzi over their behaviour and appearance has gone viral, triggering a massive backlash online. The veteran actor criticised media ethics and raised questions about privacy and professionalism, sparking a heated debate across social platforms.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 08:46:48 IST

Jaya Bachchan has been the subject of another social media uproar for the way she called out paparazzi at a public event in Mumbai. In a viral video, Jaya Bachchan really let paparazzi have it, calling out what she sees as unprofessional and intrusive behaviour by the media.

What Did Jaya Say?

While at a panel discussion, Jaya made it known that although she has respect for the media, since she comes from a journalism background, her relationship with the paparazzi is “nonexistent.” She questioned their qualifications and credentials: “Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country?” 

Not only did Jaya take aim at paparazzi’s lack of professionalism, but she also didn’t hold back on how they look and act: “Those guys outside with their drain-pipe, skin-tight pants and dirty clothes, holding mobile phones… They think because they have phones, they can take your picture and say whatever they want.” 

Jaya also questioned the background and education of the paparazzi by bluntly asking, “Where do they come from? What kind of education and background do they have?”



Why The Response Is Stronger Now Than Ever Before

Many people connected with Jaya’s harsh comments about paparazzi taking her photo but then also what it is to be ethical and have an identity assigned to someone based on being photographed by paparazzi. It seemed to be a very unfiltered perspective about how irresponsible the media has become.

Shortly after this event, several videos of Jaya began being spread around social media, and the responses were equally divided – people supported Jaya for her stand against the behaviours of invasive paparazzi, while others thought her comments were rude and insulting.

What Jaya’s Comments Mean For Celebrity Media Boundaries

Jaya’s remarks have revealed the increasing conflict between the rights of celebrities regarding their personal lives and the desire of paparazzi to capture sensationalised material. Jaya’s comments about both issues have brought attention to the boundaries between professional journalism versus intrusive media behaviour.

For many of Jaya’s fans and observers, her outburst is a call to action for the media to treat celebrities with greater respect and to respect their privacy in the future.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 8:46 AM IST
Tags: Bollywood paparazzi debate, Celebrity privacy vs paparazzi, jaya bachchan, Jaya Bachchan angry video, Jaya Bachchan backlash, Jaya Bachchan news, Jaya Bachchan paparazzi controversy, Jaya Bachchan slams paparazzi, Jaya Bachchan viral video, Paparazzi culture in Bollywood, Social media reacts to Jaya Bachchan, Tight gande pant pehen ke comment

QUICK LINKS