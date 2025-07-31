Watch: Justin Trudeau Spotted At Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal A Day After Dinner Date

Justin Trudeau, the former Canadian prime minister, and pop diva Katy Perry stoked the gossip flames when they were seen together in Montreal, where Trudeau attended Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at the Bell Centre on July 30, 2025. With this unexpected pairing now being a strong piece of gossip, another romance may just be in the horizon-a lovely mix of politics and pop culture basking in the limelight.

justin trudeau looking at katy perry like that😭 pic.twitter.com/tBNPpJuluI — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025

Dinner Date That Sparked the Rumours

Rumours took off July 28 when Trudeau, 53, and Perry, 40, were spied dining at Le Violon, a Michelin-recommended restaurant in Montreal’s Plateau area. They had cocktails and lobster, with onlookers saying Perry seemed engaged, all ears during a serious conversation.

Dating rumors got a second wind when they were caught taking a walk in Mount-Royal Park with Perry’s dog that same day. Their friendly behavior toward the restaurant staff, with special access to the kitchen to thank Chef Danny Smiles, painted a warm picture for an intimate evening. Fans are now linking up with Perry newly single after her split from Orlando Bloom and Trudeau being separated from Sophie Grégoire since 2023, enthusing about a possible romance.

Trudeau Is the Front-Road Kinda Guy

What sealed the intrigue was Trudeau’s attendance at a concert of Perry’s at the Bell Centre, Montreal, for the Lifetimes Tour. The ex-PM, dressed casually in a black t-shirt, was just about front-row-to-the-stage with Perry, grooving along to the greatest hits and nodding, and smiling to songs like Dark Horse. Social media erupted with fan pages posting you know it oh yeah that’s a thousand percent her man!

The concert was part of Perry’s Canadian tour in promotion of her 2024 album 143. The electrifying concert just burned hotter on the pops.

Does This Have Deep Implications for Both Brands?

Discussions have been ongoing about the unexpected crossover and its consequences; Perry is in the middle of a career comeback, and Trudeau just stepped down as PM in January 2025, and this press surely does them good.

Experts suspect this rendezvous will somehow rehabilitate their public images. Perry’s tour is gaining momentum and Trudeau is managing to stay relevant after all this political stuff. Pop culture has even somewhat made a spectacle of it, regardless of whether this was just a flash in the pan or more seriously substantive.

