Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’

Jason Momoa’s newest Instagram clip, in which he shaves for Dune: Part Three, has left fans going wild. The ruggedly charming actor entirely sacrificed his beard for none other than Denis Villeneuve, who he said, “Only for you, Denis!” and “Goddamnit, I hate it!” while revealing his hair-free face. After a wait of six long years, the clean-shaven look marks his return as Duncan Idaho in the forthcoming sci-fi sequel, slated for release on December 18, 2026. Below is an in-depth view of Momoa’s bold move and meaning attached to it.

A Sacrifice for Duncan Idaho’s Return

By shaving off his hallmark beard, 45-year-old Jason Momoa has left audiences in disbelief, all for the sake of reprising his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three.

Jason Momoa shaves his beard for “DUNE 3.” Is he returning for flashbacks? 😇 pic.twitter.com/wunFSJkCqJ — 𝐑. Å𝐥í | Secrets of Dune (@SecretsOfDune) July 30, 2025

In the 2021 movie Dune, the swordmaster sacrificed himself and will subsequently return in a clone format as per Frank Herbert’s novels. Momoa clean-shaved for the first time since the original filming of Dune in 2019, reflective of the character’s disciplined, military aesthetic. The reaction- “Goddamnit, I hate it!”- showed the unwillingness of the act, making it relatable and viral. Perhaps there is a hint this transformation may be about a leading role in following Dune Messiah.

Denis Villeneuve’s Influence on Momoa

Momoa’s allegiance to director Denis Villeneuve shows brightly in his playful shoutout: “Only for you, Denis!” The Oscar-nominated filmmaker had previously persuaded Momoa to shave his beard for Dune and only that time would the actor have agreed to do something similar for a person he deeply respects, he said.

The bond demonstrates Villeneuve’s ability to stoke fiery performance changes. Momoa’s clean-shaven appearance combined with his return along with celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya builds expectations for the epic scope of the film.

A Family Affair on the Dune Set

Certainly exciting in itself, Momoa’s son Nakoa-Wolf, aged 16, will be a part of the cast as Leto II, son of Paul Atreides. Momoa spoke to Extra claiming his son landed the job without much assistance from him, “He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him.” This father-son combination is supported by new names joining the cast, such as Ida Brooke and Robert Pattinson, and promises to bring to the table a brand new yet familiar Dune experience. Momoa’s shave was personally jarring but is ultimately a show of commitment to the franchise legacy.

