Home > Entertainment > Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’

Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’

Jason Momoa’s jaw-dropping beard shave for Dune: Part Three stunned fans, a sacrifice for Denis Villeneuve’s epic vision. Returning as Duncan Idaho, the clean-shaven star hints at a mysterious clone comeback. With his son Nakoa-Wolf joining the cast, Dune Messiah promises a thrilling experience. We can't wait!

Jason Momoa’s Dune 3 Makeover: Shaving for Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic
Jason Momoa’s Dune 3 Makeover: Shaving for Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 11:52:00 IST

Jason Momoa’s newest Instagram clip, in which he shaves for Dune: Part Three, has left fans going wild. The ruggedly charming actor entirely sacrificed his beard for none other than Denis Villeneuve, who he said, “Only for you, Denis!” and “Goddamnit, I hate it!” while revealing his hair-free face. After a wait of six long years, the clean-shaven look marks his return as Duncan Idaho in the forthcoming sci-fi sequel, slated for release on December 18, 2026. Below is an in-depth view of Momoa’s bold move and meaning attached to it.

A Sacrifice for Duncan Idaho’s Return

By shaving off his hallmark beard, 45-year-old Jason Momoa has left audiences in disbelief, all for the sake of reprising his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three.

In the 2021 movie Dune, the swordmaster sacrificed himself and will subsequently return in a clone format as per Frank Herbert’s novels. Momoa clean-shaved for the first time since the original filming of Dune in 2019, reflective of the character’s disciplined, military aesthetic. The reaction- “Goddamnit, I hate it!”- showed the unwillingness of the act, making it relatable and viral. Perhaps there is a hint this transformation may be about a leading role in following Dune Messiah.

Denis Villeneuve’s Influence on Momoa

Momoa’s allegiance to director Denis Villeneuve shows brightly in his playful shoutout: “Only for you, Denis!” The Oscar-nominated filmmaker had previously persuaded Momoa to shave his beard for Dune and only that time would the actor have agreed to do something similar for a person he deeply respects, he said.

The bond demonstrates Villeneuve’s ability to stoke fiery performance changes. Momoa’s clean-shaven appearance combined with his return along with celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya builds expectations for the epic scope of the film.

A Family Affair on the Dune Set

Certainly exciting in itself, Momoa’s son Nakoa-Wolf, aged 16, will be a part of the cast as Leto II, son of Paul Atreides. Momoa spoke to Extra claiming his son landed the job without much assistance from him, “He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him.” This father-son combination is supported by new names joining the cast, such as Ida Brooke and Robert Pattinson, and promises to bring to the table a brand new yet familiar Dune experience. Momoa’s shave was personally jarring but is ultimately a show of commitment to the franchise legacy.

Also Read: Is Jeremy Renner Returning For Hawkeye Season 2 Post Deadly Accident? Marvel Star Says, ‘Don’t Know If Anybody Wants To See Me In….’

Tags: Dune IMAXhollywoodjason momoaZendaya

RELATED News

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring
Nick Jonas’ Family Post With Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Steals July Dump With Adorable Curls
Lindsay Lohan Spills On Dubai Life, Why The Mean Girls Star Fled From Hollywood ?
Chile Busts Crime Ring, Returns 125,000 Dollar Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves

LATEST NEWS

Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Abhinav Raj
PM-Kisan 20th Installment Alert: ₹20,500 Crore To Hit Accounts—PM Modi To Hand Over Funds In Varanasi This August!
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Of Kuril Islands After Russia’s 8.8 Quake
Can India Make History at The Oval? Records, Statistics and Players to Watch
Who Is Indradev Manjhi? The BJP Challenger From Bhore (SC) In 2005
Does Pakistan Really Have ‘Massive’ Oil Reserves? Here’s What The Data And Experts Reveal
From Whole Wheat to Millets: Healthy Flour Alternatives to Replace Maida in Your Diet
Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’
Why Older Adults Wake Up So Early: What Really Changes in Sleep After 60
Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’
Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’
Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’
Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?