Watch: Kiara Advani Discharged From Hospital, Three Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood’s sweetheart pair, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have embarked on a blissful new journey with the birth of their baby girl on July 15, 2025. Following a tender reveal, Kiara got discharged from Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on July 18, accompanied by Sidharth, as they made their way back to home.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Bundle of Joy Arrives

The pair welcomed their first child by natural birth, the mother and the daughter are reported to be in good health. On July 16, they posted a touching Instagram post: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”. Kiara & Sidharth.”







The rose-pink post with heart-shaped balloons then set off a whirlpool of love from Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar and other celebrities, which flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. The news released the long-standing dream of Sidharth’s mother to be a member of a family with a girl, also adding him with Student of the Year co-stars Alia and Varun Dhawan as members of the “girl-dad” club.

Kiara And Sidharth’s Private Journey to Parenthood

Kiara and Sidharth, who tied the knot in a grand yet low-key affair at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, on February 7, 2023, have kept their private lives away from the public eye. Since publicly announcing their pregnancy in February 2025 on an adorable photo of baby socks, the couple have kept things low-key, with Kiara’s stunning baby bump reveal at the 2025 Met Gala being the exception to the public. The couple were recently seen avoiding photographers under an umbrella outside a clinic, commenting on their wish for secrecy.

On July 18, they shared their joy by giving pastel pink sweet boxes to paparazzi and made a plea for a “no pictures” policy to prevent their new family moments from becoming public.

What’s Next for the Power Couple?

Even though they are parents now, Kiara and Sidharth are professionals. Kiara will be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, releasing on August 14, 2025, and Sidharth will be seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor.

As they settle into their new life as parents, their fans are waiting for a peek at their new life, understanding their preference to stay private while they enjoy this moment.

