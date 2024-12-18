Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

The trailer for the RRR: Behind & Beyond documentary is out, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the documentary showcases Ram Charan and Jr NTR's camaraderie and the journey of RRR. Fans can expect exclusive insights into the making of the film this December.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s film RRR has become one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Its impact reached new heights when the song “Naatu Naatu” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. Now, the makers of RRR are offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look with the release of the documentary titled RRR: Behind & Beyond. The trailer for the documentary has already generated a buzz among fans, and it promises to offer exclusive glimpses of the film’s creation.

In the trailer, Ram Charan recalls moments from the making of the film, revealing that he felt a sense of jealousy when he saw his co-star Jr NTR’s performance in a particular scene. The documentary also features insights from director SS Rajamouli, who expresses his admiration for the film’s lead actors. Rajamouli shared, “I felt like I was shooting with not one, but two tigers. RRR will remain with me for the rest of my life.” The documentary highlights the camaraderie and behind-the-scenes dynamics that made RRR a global success.

Along with the trailer, the makers released a captivating poster on social media to announce the documentary’s release. The caption for the post read, “The world saw the glory. Now witness the story! RRR: Behind & Beyond Documentary film coming this December #RRRBehindAndBeyond #RRRMovie.” The poster features SS Rajamouli seated on a director’s chair, with the text, “SS Rajamouli’s *RRR: Behind & Beyond. The story behind the glory. This December.” This official confirmation has left fans eagerly anticipating the documentary’s release.

In addition to the documentary on the film, earlier reports indicated that another documentary focusing on SS Rajamouli’s career was also in the works. The source mentioned that Rajamouli has played a significant role in putting Indian cinema on the global map, making films that transcend linguistic and regional barriers. The documentary about Rajamouli’s journey began production in January 2023, and it aims to celebrate his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema.

RRR is a magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was released in 2022 and went on to receive multiple accolades for its groundbreaking storytelling and performances. The RRR: Behind & Beyond documentary will give fans an unparalleled glimpse into the making of this monumental film.

