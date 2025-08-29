Watch: Salman Khan Bids Adieu To Ganpati With A Joyful Dance; Arpita Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, And Nephew Ahil Join Superstar

Exiting the festive spirit of Ganpati Visarjan was at its peak as Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actress Sonakshi Sinha, joined him in an unbridled dhol dance. As they said goodbye to Lord Ganesha, the three accomplished their respective dances with full enthusiasm, entertaining the crowds and enjoyment of great fans located across the street.

A family man to his core, Salman even invited nephew Ahil to enter the festive circle with him, adding to the cuteness of the event. The fun and festivities made all spirits bright while the traditional dhol-beats embodied the colourful joy of the festival. There was no doubt their spontaneous energy would be converted into an excellent Visarjan for all those in the crowd.

Salman Khan Family

The Khan’s family is known for its big celebrations, and Ganpathi Visarjan didn’t disappoint them this year. With Salman as usual at the forefront of the celebrations, seeing him groove with his sister Arpita, was wonderful to watch she is always there to support him, as the brother was dancing with Arpita. And to have young Ahil join in and play with his uncle while the two siblings were having fun, placed the icing on the cake.







This celebration is not only an annual religious celebration for the Khan’s, but it is also a massive family meet, for families to come together to give thanks, celebrate joyfulness and fortune. Their close friends, like Sonakshi Sinha being a part of it, allow for this great loving experience to be shared and feel better connected.

Bollywood Blends Tradition

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are the perfect examples of how Bollywood actors have gotten involved with something so traditional. They have helped to bridge the gap and demonstrate how Bollywood is bringing Indian customs and traditions and linking them with Bollywood culture. With stars like Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha being part of the dhol dance you are reinforcing it and bringing more and more people into the fold to be a part of and appreciate these traditions.

It is a great reminder of how an iconic person can provide cultural context and show the world what Indian festivals are all about. The dhol beat energy that defined Ganpati Visarjan has been uplifted to a modern atmosphere, and they provided a sense of flair to the outdoor festival

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Govinda, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood Lead Bollywood’s Joyful Ganpati Celebrations