Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Govinda, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood Lead Bollywood’s Joyful Ganpati Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, the colorful 10-day celebration, is observed in all its pomp and grandeur in India and our Bollywood stars will never miss the chance of celebration. In 2025, festivities are likely to unfold and lead by the participation of such celebrities as Govinda, Ananya Panday, and Sonu Sood, who will welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes and their hearts.
The festival celebrating the birth of the god with an elephant head is a period of celebration, dedication, and brotherhood and none succeeds in their keenness of getting into the on-set like Bollywood. With glamorous accessories and ancient rites and touching invocations, these stars reveal their spiritual side and make millions of their representatives to celebrate the auspicious occasion.
Celebrity Festivities
- Govinda: He is well known because he has got such energetic dancing moves, and his celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi are also something to look up to. His house is filled by colorful flowers and elaborate patterns and he himself joins his family in many rituals such as the aarti. Amid the divorce rumours, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, his wife are pictured celebrating Ganpati festival together.
- Ananya Panday: The young actress Ananya Panday posted this to caption it, “Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa.”. Her posts frequently point out to the contemporary modern but rooted manner in which young Bollywood pursue tradition
- Sonu Sood: As is the case annually, this year too Sonu Sood has welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his home. His festivities tend to be simple and religious, with eco-friendly statues and socially motivated programs.
- Other celebrities: Other Bollywood celebrities such as the Bachchans and the Ambani family (whose celebrations form a point of attraction to many film stars) and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have also gained popularity with regard to their rich and emotional Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Their houses transform into centers of piety, as friends and other family members converge there in the quest to bless them.
