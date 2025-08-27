From Vaastav To ABCD 2: Iconic Ganpati Songs That Still Rule Hindi Cinema Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is a special Indian festival that has a long tradition in Hindi cinema of depicting the spirit of the festival in films. The joyous and devotional nature of this festival has been portrayed greatly through songs which not only became chartbusters but also the anthems in this field.

These songs tend to form a turning point in the plot of the movie they show the power of communal spirit, devotion, and a second chance.

Iconic Ganpati Anthems

Shendoor Lal Chadhayo:

The song is perhaps one of the most famous Ganpati songs of the movies. The song is an energetic devotional song starring Sanjay Dutt. It is quite raw and rustic with its earthy energy and repose in its lyrics. The song ideally summarizes the story and the inner faith of the character, and it is a vital component of the film on an emotional level. It is visually appealing with the effects of the crowd and the intense participation in aarti.

Deva Shree Ganesha in Agneepath (2012):

This song is a high voltage, contemporary kind of aarti and not a traditional one. It was an instant hit as it was sung by Ajay Gogavale and has been accompanied by powerful vocals and electric rhythm. The powerful acting of HR when he performs the aarti gives a sense of height and pathos when it comes to the protagonist having beliefs that he will not leave all alone. This song was able to combine old-fashioned devotion with contemporary cinematic new age which made this song a popular one during Ganpati processions.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya Traditional Music in Judwaa 2 (2017):

It is one song about the lighthearted nature of Ganpati celebrations. Performed by Varun Dhawan, it is in youthful exuberance and has the spirit of the carefree festival in it. Its catchy melody and easy to connect lyrics make the song popular with the younger generations, dispelling the notion that Ganpati songs are meant to be purely devotional.

Shambhu Sutaya (ABCD 2, 2015):

This is a song and tribute to how the youngsters of this generation party on Ganpati Chaturthi. The song, having the cast of the movie in it, presupposes the combination of strong dancing choreography and devotional topics.

The liveliness and the elaborate dance steps make it a notable festival and how festivals are celebrated in an urban Indian style. It confirms that devotion and amusement are two terms which can be joined together successfully.

“Gajanana” of Bajirao Mastani (2015):

A saga of extravagance and visuals, a song like this is one of the examples of how large and bombastic Ganpati festivals can be in historical films. The song is a majestic one with Ranveer Singh crooning in the backdrop of beautiful sights and sounds sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

This is not only a devotional song but a show of culture and tradition, with a large number of people participating and their great costumes. The handiwork of its orchestration and vocals are quite overwhelming.

