Home > Entertainment > "We're going to be great": Orlando Bloom breaks his silence on Katy Perry split

"We're going to be great": Orlando Bloom breaks his silence on Katy Perry split

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 21:59:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 5 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom opened up about his split from Katy Perry. He spoke on the former couple’s breakup during a conversation with Today’s Craig Melvin while promoting his new film, The Cut, reported People.

“There’s been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time. How are you doing?” asked Melvin.

“I’m great, man. I’m so grateful,” Bloom replied on the morning show, adding of their 5-year-old, Daisy, “We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it,” as quoted by People.

“And we’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love,” he concluded.

Representative for Perry and Bloom confirmed their split on July 3, after the outlet first learned on June 26 that they had ended their engagement, reported People.

“Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando,” a source said at the time, adding, “He’s the father of their daughter and that will always come first for her,” according to People.

“They’ve been through a lot together and while they’ve decided to go their separate ways, there’s still a mutual respect between them,” the insider continued. “They’re still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they’re committed to keeping things amicable.”

In his new thriller, The Cut, Bloom plays an ex-boxer who suffered a defeat that ended his career as a champion in the ring. Then, when he “trains for redemption,” a synopsis teases, an “obsession takes hold and reality unravels — and he may be spiralling into something far more terrifying.”

Bloom shared last month that he was “excited by the challenge” of transforming himself for the role. “What I hadn’t expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes,” he said. “The paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep — turns out you can’t sleep when you’re hungry!, ” reported People.

He noted that the length to which he went to train for The Cut is “definitely not something to try at home.” As he explained, “I was supervised weekly and my blood work monitored by an expert nutritionist, Philip Goglia, who helped me lose 30 pounds in approximately three months.”

“Ultimately, this is a story about the struggles we all face and what it takes to battle our internal demons and find self-acceptance,” Bloom added, according to People.

The Cut is now in theatres. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

"We're going to be great": Orlando Bloom breaks his silence on Katy Perry split

