Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and children AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan, was recently seen returning to Mumbai. The family arrived at the Jetty near the Gateway of India, drawing attention from the paparazzi. However, what truly caught everyone’s eye was SRK tenderly holding his pet dog in his arms.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Shah Rukh is seen cradling his adorable furry companion while heading to their car. The “Jawan” actor kept a low profile, wearing an oversized black hoodie paired with a black t-shirt and cargo jeans. Meanwhile, AbRam sported a blue jersey and white shorts. Gauri Khan looked stylish in a white shirt layered with a bright yellow jacket and black jeans as she held AbRam’s hand. SRK followed closely behind as they made their way to the car.

Suhana Khan later arrived with her cousin Alia Chhiba, looking effortlessly chic in a sleeveless black crop top and baggy denim jeans. She left her hair open and partially concealed her face with a cap.

Other videos showed Shah Rukh and his family at the Alibaug jetty, preparing to travel back to Mumbai. Once again, SRK was seen holding his beloved pet dog, while Gauri, Suhana, and AbRam were also photographed.

The family had spent time at Shah Rukh’s luxurious Alibaug farmhouse, named Deja Vu Farms. Spanning over 20,000 square meters, this serene retreat features lush greenery, a swimming pool, and breathtaking views of the surrounding hills. Known for hosting grand gatherings, it is a popular destination among Bollywood’s elite.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with director Siddharth Anand on an ambitious new film titled “King,” which will also feature Suhana Khan in a pivotal role.

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet?

Shah Rukh Khan was seen holding a breed famously known as Bichon Frise.

The group of charming “little white dogs” has captivated royals and aristocrats for so long that its origins remain unclear. What is known, however, is that small lapdogs were exchanged across the Mediterranean region for centuries. According to legend, even Cleopatra was an admirer of these petite canines.

Officially, these dogs belong to the Barbichon group, which includes breeds such as the Bolognese, Maltese, Havanese, and Bichon Frise. Their modern lineage is believed to have started on Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands. One breed, in particular, became so connected with the island that it was named the Bichon Tenerife. This lively, intelligent, and visually appealing dog later became the primary ancestor of the Bichon Frise we know today.

The breed’s rise to popularity among European nobility began around the 13th century. They found favor in the royal courts of Spain, Italy, and France, achieving peak prominence during the Renaissance.