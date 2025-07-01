What Exactly Happened Before Shefali Jariwala Died? The Kaanta Lagaa Girl’s Close Friend Reveals Shocking Details

The news about Shefali Jariwala’s passing hit like a truck. Nobody saw it coming—she was just 42. Happened on a Friday night, and honestly, people are still reeling. Her close friend Pooja Ghai spoke up in an interview with Vivek Lalwani, and you can just feel the heartbreak.

Pooja mentioned that Shefali was always the person who watched what she ate and took care of herself. Like, she didn’t even have to try hard—it was just her regular routine. Not someone you’d expect this to happen to.

When they asked Pooja what caused Shefali’s death, she was upfront: “We’ll only know for sure after the post-mortem.” From what she gathered from Shefali’s family—and her husband Parag Tyagi—everything seemed normal.

There’d been a Satyanarayan puja at their place just a day earlier; decorations were still up when they brought Shefali back for her last rites.

She had dinner, told Parag to take the dog out. The minute he left, the helper called him in a panic because “Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai”—Shefali wasn’t feeling well.

Their dog’s pretty old, so Parag asked the helper to take him down instead. While waiting for the elevator, the helper came back up and Parag headed upstairs.

He found Shefali unresponsive—pulse was there, but she wasn’t opening her eyes, just limp. He rushed her to the hospital, but, brutal as it is, doctors said she was already gone when she arrived.

There’s been chatter about whether Shefali was using anti-ageing IV drips. Pooja cleared it up—yeah, Shefali did take Vitamin C IV drips, even had one the night she died. Pooja insisted these drips are super common in Dubai and not dangerous.

Pooja stuck by Shefali’s mom that night after the hospital run, too—her mom was just crushed, and even started complaining of chest pain. Pooja got her some meds and stayed until she finally dozed off.

So, what’s the official word? Parag brought Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital late that night, but she was declared dead on arrival. Early reports said cardiac arrest, but nobody’s locking in a cause yet. Cops have ruled out anything suspicious; it looks like an accident, maybe a sudden blood pressure drop.

Fans and people from the industry are just stunned. Celebrities like Mika Singh, Himanshi Khurana, and Rashami Desai have had shared their respective condolences on social media.

