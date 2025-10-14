What Is Avneet Kaur Doing With Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav? Internet Gets Curious As Duo Spotted In Ujjain- See Pics!

The recent visit of Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple, along with his wife Devisha Shett,y had an unexpected twist when, on such a visit, actor Avneet Kaur appeared in the same frame. What started as a spiritual visit soon got transformed into social media talk.

Avneet Kaur Appears in Suryakumar Yadav’s Mahakal Temple Video

In the run-up to the India-Australia T20 series, Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha paid tribute to the Mahakal Temple in order to take blessings. The cricketer shared a peaceful video of the couple attending the aarti, captioned, Jai Shree Mahakal. However, as the camera panned, astute fans could see Avneet Kaur sitting next to him.

The social media were soon filled with remarks: Woh Avneet thi kya side mein and Avneet kya kar rahi hai inke saath. Somebody wrote, “Wait a minute was that Avneet?”

Avneet Kaur’s Birthday Visit to Mahakal Temple

There is no indication as to whether the actor was a member of the couple on visit or he just happened to be there. Funny enough, Avneet herself posted her pictures of her visit to the temple on the same day, on her birthday.

She posted on Instagram and wrote, “On my birthday, I got the blessings of Lord Shiva… Har Har Mahadev.” Her choice of the moment also contributed to the gossip, and it was assumed that the three come to the same location.

Avneet has already earned media attention this year when the Instagram page of Virat Kohli liked one of her photos and it gained a lot of attention. In response, Kohli later explained that it was an algorithmic mistake as he went to clear his feed and advised fans to take it too seriously.

Avneet has appeared in the last film, Love in Vietnam, a cross-cultural romantic drama, co-starring Shantanu and Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan. Taking inspiration from the Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the movie portrays itself as a love affair that crosses Punjab and Vietnam.

