What Is Pancreatic Cancer? Grammy Winner D’Angelo Passes Away After Brave Fight

Grammy-winning icon D’Angelo, celebrated for shaping the neo-soul movement, passed away at the age of 51. His family confirmed that he died “after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer,” according to a statement shared with CNN by RCA Records.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” the statement read. The family expressed gratitude for his musical legacy and requested privacy during this difficult time. RCA remembered him as a “peerless visionary” whose artistry continues to inspire musicians worldwide.

Early Life And Musical Beginnings

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo discovered his love for music in the church where he sang in the choir. His deep-rooted gospel influence shaped his soulful style. At 16, he gained national attention after winning Showtime at the Apollo with his rendition of Johnny Gill’s “Rub You the Right Way.” Two years later, he moved to New York City to build a professional career in music, setting the stage for a groundbreaking journey that would redefine R&B in the 1990s.

Breakthrough With ‘Brown Sugar’

D’Angelo made his debut in 1995 with Brown Sugar, an album that sold over a million copies and became a cornerstone of the neo-soul movement. The record’s smooth grooves and raw emotion produced timeless hits like “Lady” and the title track “Brown Sugar.”

Before the album’s release, he co-wrote “U Will Know” for the film Jason’s Lyric, which became a top 10 R&B hit. With this success, he established himself as a fresh, authentic voice in a genre dominated by hip-hop and mainstream R&B.

His second studio album, Voodoo (2000), solidified his place in music history. The album’s standout single, “Untitled (How Does It Feel?),” became a cultural phenomenon, earning Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Rest Peacefully D’Angelo🙏🏾🕊️

No parent want to see their children go but it’s painful for children to see their parents go to so send prayers up for his son who also lost his mom this year for strength 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XDIRSskF08 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 14, 2025

Despite his growing fame, D’Angelo struggled with the pressures of celebrity and took a long break from the spotlight. His decision reflected his desire to protect his artistry and mental health amid industry expectations.

Comeback With ‘Black Messiah’ And Enduring Influence

After nearly 14 years, D’Angelo made a powerful comeback with Black Messiah in 2014. The album, recorded with his band The Vanguard, received critical acclaim for its bold commentary on race, love, and social justice. It earned a Grammy for Best R&B Album and reintroduced D’Angelo to a new generation of listeners. His music influenced artists like Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, and Anderson .Paak, who cite his innovation and soul as key inspirations.

What Is Pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer begins in the tissues of the pancreas an organ located behind the stomach that plays an essential role in digestion and blood sugar regulation. The pancreas produces enzymes that help break down food and hormones like insulin that control blood sugar levels.

This cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the pancreas grow uncontrollably, forming a tumor. The most common type is pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which starts in the ducts that carry digestive enzymes. Because symptoms often appear late, the disease is usually detected in advanced stages.

Common symptoms include abdominal pain, jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes), unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, and changes in stool. Risk factors include smoking, chronic pancreatitis, diabetes, obesity, and family history of pancreatic cancer.

