Australian Players Mock Team India Over 'No Handshake Controversy' Ahead Of ODI Series

A viral video shows Australian cricketers mocking Team India over the ‘No Handshake’ controversy ahead of the ODI series. The Indian team avoided handshakes with Pakistani players during the Asia Cup 2025 to honour Pahalgam terror attack victims. Australian players, including Sophie Molineux and Josh Hazlewood, were seen making fun of the Indian team, drawing widespread attention online.

India vs Australia ODI Series
India vs Australia ODI Series

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 15, 2025 01:25:21 IST

A new controversy has erupted before the India-Australia ODI series. Australian players mocked Indian cricketers in a viral video over the ‘no handshake’ issue.

India will start the ODI series against Australia on October 19. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Australian cricketers joking about the Indian team’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players during the Asia Cup 2025 matches, including the final. The act drew global attention and sparked a heated debate online.

Australian Players Seen Making Fun In Viral Video

The viral clip opens with an anchor saying, “We all know India is coming. But we’ve identified a serious weakness.” Another anchor jokingly adds, “We know they’re not a big fan of the traditional greeting, so we can chase them away before the ball is bowled.”

The video then shows reactions from both male and female Australian players. Spinner Sophie Molineux mocked the Indian cricketers by raising her hand and showing her middle finger.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood asks, “What about the shooter?” prompting laughter from Marsh, Hazlewood, Grace Harris, and the anchors.

Indian Team Took Stand After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian players chose to avoid handshakes with Pakistani cricketers as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year.

The attack claimed 26 lives. Soon after, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, destroying terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The decision by Team India became a strong symbol of solidarity and national unity during the Asia Cup 2025.

Controversy Involving ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Home Minister and PCB Chairman, made a controversial post targeting India after the Asia Cup final. In response, Team India declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy directly from him.

The trophy was later taken away by Naqvi himself. His post received backlash from Indian fans and officials, further deepening tensions between the cricket boards of both nations.

India will play a total of eight matches during their Australia tour starting October 19. The first ODI will be held in Perth on October 19, followed by the second match in Adelaide on October 23.

The third and final ODI will take place in Sydney on October 25. After the ODI series, both teams will face off in a five-match T20 series from October 29 to November 8. This tour will mark India’s final international outing before the home Test season.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 1:06 AM IST
TOP CATEGORIES

