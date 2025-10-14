Tensions Rise Between Pakistan-Afghanistan Along Durand Line, Heavy Firing Reported

In the latest development, fresh clashes broke out between the Afghan forces and the Pakistan Army along the Durand Line on Tuesday. Continuous gunfire echoed in the border areas, creating panic among local residents. Both sides used heavy weapons during the exchange.

Tension rose sharply after the renewed firing, which began early morning and lasted for several hours. Security agencies in both countries tightened their alert near the conflict zone, while movement across the border came to a halt due to ongoing violence.

🏳️🚨 BIG BREAKING from Afghanistan “Afghanistan’s border forces have once again clashed with Pakistani troops along the Durand Line.

So far, seven Pakistani soldiers have been killed.” pic.twitter.com/EkDdEfE3c5 — Afghanistan Defense (@AFGDefense) October 14, 2025

Heavy Firing Reported in Kurram Agency and Shurko Areas

Reports confirmed that intense firing occurred again in the Kurram Agency and Shurko areas, which lie along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The situation turned tense as both militaries exchanged gunfire from their respective sides. Local sources stated that residents living in nearby villages heard explosions and gunshots through the night. Security checkpoints remained on high alert, and communication between both sides was disrupted.

Big Breaking🚨:-

Afghan Force shot down 2 Drone Near Durand line..🇦🇫🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Dhojd4hzV1 — AsiaWarZone (@AsiaWarZone) October 14, 2025

Authorities warned people to stay indoors as the firing continued across several sections of the border.

An announcement made from a mosque on the Afghan side of the Durand Line instructed residents of nearby border villages to leave their homes immediately.

The message warned civilians about possible escalation and urged them to move to safer areas. Loudspeakers repeated the warnings several times, prompting hundreds of families to evacuate. Local community leaders helped in organizing transportation for those stranded in remote settlements near the border. Panic spread among residents as gunfire and explosions continued intermittently throughout the day.

Civilians Forced to Flee From Both Sides of Border

According to local residents, heavy crossfire forced the general public to flee from both Afghan and Pakistani border areas.

Many families left behind their belongings and livestock in a rush to find safe shelter. Witnesses reported that homes and vehicles near the conflict zone suffered damage due to shelling. Relief groups began efforts to assist displaced civilians.

The evacuation continued late into the evening as the intensity of firing made it unsafe for people to remain near the Durand Line.

Pakistan Carries Out Drone Strike Near Durand Line

Pakistan reportedly conducted a drone strike on Taliban positions in the Shaheedano Dand area near the Durand Line.

The strike targeted suspected militant hideouts believed to be involved in recent attacks. Afghan sources confirmed the impact of the strike, which added to rising border tensions.

Military officials have not issued a formal statement yet. The cross-border confrontation has disrupted daily life and trade movement in the region. Security forces from both countries remain deployed along the border to prevent further escalation.

Must Read: Gaza Civil War Looming: Hamas Recalls 7,000 Militias, Clashes With Dughmush Clan, Is Israel Activating Its Criminal Assets?