Thursday, October 24, 2024
What Is The Real Reason Behind Pushpa 2’s Change In Release Date?

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has officially confirmed the revised release date for his much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Originally slated for December 6, the movie will now release on December 5, 2024, due to production delays.

A newly unveiled poster shows Arjun in his iconic Pushpa Raj look—wearing a shiny blue shirt, holding a gun, and with a smoking pipe in his mouth, all set against a backdrop of heaps of cash.

This striking image has heightened fan excitement around the film.

Why Did Pushpa 2’s Makers Change The Release Date?

At a press event in Hyderabad, producer Naveen Yerneni addressed the delay, revealing that the film was initially planned for release in August. He explained, “After postponing the August 15 date, we explored several options. With major films like The Lion King releasing, we chose December 5 to maximize screen availability.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 continues the high-stakes narrative of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The cast includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, alongside actors like Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The film’s technical team features cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, editor Naveen Nooli, and composer Devi Sri Prasad.

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 is among the costliest Telugu films, with a budget of approximately Rs 500 crore. Fans are eagerly awaiting Allu Arjun’s return to the big screen after a three-year gap.

The December 5 release date also helps the film avoid clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, which hits theaters on December 6.

