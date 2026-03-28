LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani reunite after 29 years on Indian Idol 16, touching fans’ hearts with an emotional Bollywood moment.

Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani reunite after 29 years on Indian Idol 16. (Photo: X)
Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani reunite after 29 years on Indian Idol 16. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 28, 2026 21:11:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

Bollywood fans were treated to an emotional and nostalgic moment on Indian Idol Season 16 as veteran actresses Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani reunited after nearly three decades. The episode instantly became memorable as the legendary actresses shared the stage, bringing back memories of their iconic roles and leaving fans both surprised and delighted.

Farida Jalal- Aruna Irani Reunion: The 29-Year Gap Explained

Despite being contemporaries in the Hindi film industry, Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani had never really met after their work in the superhit film “Bobby” (1973). The main reason, as revealed on the show, was the similarity of roles they were offered in films.

Often, filmmakers would cast only one of them in a project, which limited their opportunities to collaborate. Farida noted that although they worked in the same era, their paths rarely crossed, making this reunion long overdue and extremely special for both.

You Might Be Interested In

Farida Jalal- Aruna Irani Reunion: A Nostalgic Celebration of Bollywood

 The Indian Idol stage paid tribute to their remarkable careers. Aruna Irani performed her iconic dance number “Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani” with her signature grace, while Farida Jalal made a grand entry to “Aye Dil Laaya Hai Bahaar.” Their warm greetings, laughter, and shared memories left the audience emotional. Contestants and the host also contributed to the nostalgia, honoring their decades-long contributions to Hindi cinema.

Farida Jalal- Aruna Irani Reunion:  Reflections on Their Early Careers

Farida Jalal became emotional when shown photos from her first film, “Taqdeer”, and recalled her breakthrough role in “Aradhana” opposite Rajesh Khanna. Aruna Irani, known for her vibrant performances and dance skills, expressed her gratitude to the show for reuniting them after so many years.

They also fondly remembered friends and co-stars from their early days, paying tribute to the era that shaped Bollywood’s golden years.

Fans Left Moved and Nostalgic

For viewers, this reunion was more than a simple meet-up it was a heartfelt moment celebrating the legacy of two of Hindi cinema’s most beloved actresses. After 29 years, Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani finally stood together on stage, leaving fans touched and nostalgic. Their interaction reminded everyone of the timeless charm, dedication, and talent these Bollywood legends brought to the industry.

ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aruna IraniFarida JalalFarida Jalal- Aruna Irani reunionIndian Idol 16

RELATED News

Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

Why Oscars Will No Longer Be Held In Hollywood? Academy Awards To Go All Digital, Will Stream On YouTube From 2029

What is Parasite Cyclospora Cayetanesis? Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Lost 4 Kg In 2 Weeks- Check For Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Precautions

Bigg Boss 17 Star Anurag Dobhal And Wife Ritika Chauhan Blessed With Their First Child On Ram Navami: ‘God Has Blessed Us…”

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Phil Salt’s Controversial Catch Sparks Buzz! Heinrich Klaasen’s Angry Reaction Goes Viral After Dismissal— Watch VIDEO | Fans React

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

Gujarat Bone-Chilling Murder: Businessman’s Wife Drugged, Strangled And Burnt By Family Friends Over 79 Tola Gold And Rs. 2 Lakh Cash Dispute, CCTV Trail Exposes Brutal Killing

RCB vs SRH: Jacob Duffy’s Inspiring Spell Dents Sunrisers Hyderabad; Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head And Nitish Reddy Fall Quickly

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Creates History With Epic Milestone In Match Against SRH | Check Full List Of Records

Vijay Struggles To Move Through Massive Crowd, Gets Mobbed Outside Chennai Secretariat Amid TVK Protest Over Alleged Election Campaign Restrictions, Watch

Recent Visit Of Canadian PM To India Deepens Bilateral Ties Between Canada And India: Canadian High Commissioner to India

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Are Players Wearing Black Armbands During Tournament’s Curtain Raiser At Chinnaswamy?

DMK Seals Seat-Sharing, Reveals Full Candidate List For 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections- Check Key Names And Constituencies

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Hand Debut After 23-Year-Old’s SMAT 2025-26 Heroics

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts
What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts
What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts
What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

QUICK LINKS