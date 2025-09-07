LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan

What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan

MS Dhoni and R. Madhavan unite for Vasan Bala’s upcoming thriller The Chase. The teaser reveals them as armed officers on a mission, sparking excitement over Dhoni’s acting debut. With Bala’s unique storytelling, the project promises high-octane action and fresh cinematic appeal

MS Dhoni and R Madhavan team up for Vasan Bala’s action-packed thriller The Chase (Pc: Instagram)
MS Dhoni and R Madhavan team up for Vasan Bala’s action-packed thriller The Chase (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 7, 2025 11:06:33 IST

In an unbelievable twist that has thrown gamblers into a buzz, the cricket star MS Dhoni and the renowned actor R. Madhavan are coming together in a new venture, dubbed The Chase and being directed by the genius Vasan Bala.  In one of the teasers that Madhavan released, we see the two stars portraying action-oriented characters and this gives an indication of a fast-paced thriller.

Dressed in black military outfits and armed, they seem like two warriors on the same mission, which is the tagline of the project. As the information about it is kept secret, the fact that Dhoni and Madhavan were spotted playing serious task force officers was enough to speculate the full throttle debut of the sportsperson as an actor.

The Dhoni Factor

This is not just another association; it is a historic occasion to those fans that are so much waiting to see Dhoni on the screen. His production house, Dhoni Entertainment, has had projects going on as a company such as Roar of the Lion and the feature film LGM; however, him being directly involved as an actor in a scripted story is a game changer. 

The teaser positions him not as the famous cricketing legend but as a hard as nails on-screen presence, a move that adopts a new and adventurous phase in his post-cricket life. Another interesting point that should be noted is that this teaser also includes an uncivilized, grim appearance on his face, which is a complete contrast to his usual Captain Cool appearance.



Vasan Bala’s Vision

Vasan Bala is known to have a distinct and eccentric style of directing his movies such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling in the genre of thriller. His past productions are a credit to his skills of unraveling action, humor, and interesting stories.

Through The Chase, he will experiment with a more serious tone and push the limits of the action film. Having two of the most popular figures in their respective fields on board is a potent mix, and with his filmmaking, this will give us not just an outwardly beautiful product, but a product with a lot of storytelling in it as well.

